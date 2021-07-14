[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always," as well as WandaVision.]

If you watched the season finale of Loki and thought to yourself "Well, this doesn't feel like the end of the story" — well, that's because it's not. As confirmed by a quick mention in lieu of a full credits sequence, the Disney+ series created by Michael Waldron will return for a Season 2.

So, this means more fun awaits us in the ongoing personal journey of our favorite Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) as he contends with his own personal journey of redemption as well as some very timey-wimey reality issues. But when Loki Season 2 might happen is a far more complicated question in the MCU than it is for other TV shows, because there's a lot to untangle here.

Let's start with the end — specifically, the end of Loki Season 1, in which the Sacred Timeline, as we've come to understand it, dissolves into something you might think of as a Multiverse of Madness. For years, we've know that this concept would be important to Phase 4, if only because of (say it with me) the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the title of which was announced in July 2019 (a few months after the Loki series was officially announced, if you're wondering), and is co-written by Waldron.

If you're keeping track of how the Disney+ shows are connecting with the theatrical releases, here's your reminder that the Doctor Strange sequel will feature, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as the mystical sorcerer with a great goatee, Elizabeth Olson as Wanda. Well, perhaps Wanda's not the right name to use, as by the end of WandaVision the character had embraced the identity of the Scarlet Witch, and seemed like she was going on the hunt through time and space to locate the children she had to say goodbye to at the end of that series — because they weren't real, at least in that universe.

And now it's being reported that Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well, giving us yet another reason to look forward to that film's March 2022 release date. Before then, though, Cumberbatch will be appearing Spider-Man: No Way Home (set to premiere in December 2021). And this one we also know will feature some multiversal madness thanks to the casting reveals of Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, reprising their roles as Spider-Man villains who fought against the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield iterations of the character, respectively.

Now, let's shift to the new character introduced in the Loki season finale: He Who Remains, played by Jonathan Majors with a delightfully puckish charm, and better known to comic book fans as Kang the Conqueror, whose presence on the show was hinted at back in Episode 1 (love those Easer eggs). It was known that Kang the Conqueror would be playing a role in Phase 4 as far back as last year, when Majors' casting as the character was announced... in connection with a whole other movie: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Quantumania is currently scheduled to premiere in February 17, 2023, which is a very long time from now, but not only is it now clear that Majors will not be making his MCU debut in that film, he might have become a truly villainous threat by then in other films — or in Loki Season 2. The MCU films scheduled to be released between Doctor Strange 2 and Ant-Man 3 are currently known to be Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 8, 2022), and The Marvels (November 11, 2022). Any and/or all of these films could find ways to connect with what's clearly becoming a major storyline set to span the next few years, with or without Majors actually appearing on screen.

This is all by way of saying, remember when MCU Phase 2 and 3 just seemed to be moseying along, casually mentioning this guy Thanos every once in a while until bam! Thanos went ahead and tore apart the universe? Right now, whatever's going on with the Multiverse feels like that, except that over the next 12 months it certainly feels like Marvel's going to be putting its foot down on the accelerator hard.

As the MCU revs forward, a second season of Loki, depending on how production schedules work out in this new post-COVID world of ours, could easily slip into the mix sometime before 2023. But to loop back to the beginning, let's remember that Loki as a series was first revealed to be in the works back in 2018. If the MCU can be counted on for anything, it's playing the long game.

Loki Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+. Season 2 will happen... at some point in the future.

