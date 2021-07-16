Maybe we'll have to wait less than three years for Season 2?

The cat is out of the bag, and by now, every Marvel fan knows that Loki will have a Season 2, with Season 1 ending with a massive cliffhanger that could forever change the course of the MCU. We all have many questions since the season finale aired, but the biggest of them all is: when will we get a Season 2? Well, now that Tom Hiddleston has revealed that he's already in “deep discussions” about the follow-up season, maybe we’ll get to see Loki come back sooner than later.

Talking to Marvel, Hiddleston said that “we [Loki’s creative team] are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.” The first season of Loki was first announced in 2018, meaning that the show took three years between story discussions and its premiere on Disney+. It would be cruel to have fans waiting so long for Season 2 after so many unfinished plot points. However, if planning on Season 2 is already at full speed, maybe we don't have to wait three years for the follow-up season.

Hiddleston also thanked the fans, “because, without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2." The actor expressed his excitement for Season 2 by saying that he’s “so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities.” Hiddleston is also teasing more plot twists to come, however, by stating that Season 2 “will be full of even more” surprises.

Season 1 of Loki stars Sophia Di Martino as the female Loki Variant Sylvie, Owen Wilson as TVA agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as TVA directress Ravonna Renslayer, and Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains (although all signs point to that being a Variant of Kang the Conqueror). All the characters are set to return in Season 2, which, unfortunately, is not yet available in our timeline.

Loki’s first season is fully available to stream now on Disney+. The next MCU show to debut will be the animated series What If...?, which will premiere on August 11.

