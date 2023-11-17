The Big Picture Loki's journey in Season 2 solidifies his ascension into godhood as the God of Stories, mirroring a recent comic book run where he fought to overcome his duplicitous nature.

The themes of free will are central to Loki's character development and are reflected in his final outfit transformation, symbolizing his desire to give himself and others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe agency.

The creative direction of Loki was influenced by the comic series "Loki: Agent of Asgard," as it explores Loki questioning his "glorious purpose" and ultimately discovering his true role as a protector rather than a ruler. The concept of storytelling and the power to shape reality are also explored throughout the series.

Loki Season 2 ended on the triumphant note of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finally becoming a heroic figure. With all time and space unraveling, the God of Mischief barreled up and down time in an attempt to save reality. He did so by grabbing hold of the strands of time, weaving them together into a new loom in the shape of Yggdrasil, the World Tree. Loki himself remains at the center, holding all reality together — and giving his friends in the Time Variance Authority, as well as the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, free will. The themes of free will have been running throughout both seasons of Loki, and those themes are even reflected in Loki's final outfit.

As Loki approaches the strands of time, his TVA jacket and tie start to burn away — replaced by a long, flowing green cloak, and a new horned crown. While he's sported similar outfits in the past, this moment is meant to solidify Loki's full ascension into godhood. It also pulls from a recent comic book run, Loki: Agent of Asgard by Al Ewing and Lee Garbett. Loki: Agent of Asgard saw Loki truly fighting to overcome his duplicitous nature. This led to him donning the persona of the God of Stories.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Franchise Marvel

Loki Evolves From the God of Mischief to the God of Stories

Like most stories in mythology, Loki's journey to becoming the God of Stories was fraught with trials and betrayal. After his supposed death at the hands of the Sentry, Loki was reborn in a younger form and attempted to make up for his misdeeds. Along the way, he befriended a raven named Ikol who was subtly manipulating him...and by the time Kid Loki learned the truth, it was too late. Ikol was actually the malevolent parts of the original Loki, who usurped the younger Loki and took over his body. This led to an evolution for Loki, as he now resembled a young adult — and like any young adult, he tried to find his place in the world. More importantly, he wanted to prove to others, including his brother Thor, that he could be a hero.

It wasn't easy: Loki first had to deal with his older self and the revelation that his journey could end with the destruction of everything there is. Then, the Avengers & X-Men: AXIS miniseries had Loki joining a team of supervillains in order to stop the Red Skull — who had become a nigh-omnipotent monster due to grafting Charles Xavier's brain onto his own — and even becoming worthy of wielding Mjlonir when heroes and villains found their personalities "inverted." Eventually, the end of Agent of Asgard found Loki reinventing himself as the God of Stories to stave off the apocalyptic events of Secret Wars; he even became the king of his adoptive realm of Jotunheim.

Loki even gained a new set of powers as the God of Stories. Whatever story he now tells becomes reality, to the point where he can alter history to his whim. Not only does this new ability serve as a correlation to his former title as "God of Mischief," but the way in which he received these powers serves as a meta-textual commentary on storytelling itself. To gain his new power, Loki entered a place called "The House of Ideas," where all fiction has roots. Marvel Comics itself was often referred to as "The House of Ideas" by the writers and artists who worked there, so it was only fitting that the God of Stories has his roots in a place meant for creating them.

'Loki: Agent of Asgard' Influenced the Creative Direction of 'Loki'

Close

A multitude of comics influenced Loki showrunners Michael Waldron and Eric Martin, but Agent of Asgard is the one that stands above the pack. Throughout the series, Loki is questioned about the "glorious purpose" he claimed to be burdened with in The Avengers. At first, he thought it was that he was meant to rule over humanity; but the Season 2 finale, appropriately titled "Glorious Purpose," sees Loki take the throne not to rule but to protect. Like Agent of Asgard, Loki Season 2 finally sees Loki discovering his glorious purpose.

The idea of "the god of stories" is also present throughout Loki, particularly in the main conflict. In Season 1, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) learn that the Sacred Timeline — the supposedly natural flow of events — is being directed by He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), who seeks to keep the Sacred Timeline from branching out and summoning his more bloodthirsty variants. He attempts to goad Loki and Sylvie into killing him in order to see who's worthy of protecting the timeline; Season 2 reveals that his death was a failsafe meant to keep the timeline from spiraling out.

While He Who Remains may have had a good point, his way of protecting the timeline was rigid — forcing people to play out pre-determined roles. Loki, on the other hand, wants everyone to make their own choices. So he takes hold of the narrative, without being rigid about it. It's this type of storytelling that has helped Loki stand out above this year's pack of superhero media, and shows how certain comics can provide a great road map to telling amazing stories.

Loki Season 2 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+