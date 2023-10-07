The Big Picture Loki and Sylvie must now navigate a multiverse without the protection of the TVA, as multiple timelines continue to expand and take shape.

Mobius will return to assist Loki in determining the fate of the multiverse, but new allies will also be introduced, including a technician played by Ke Huy Quan.

The second season of Loki sets the stage for the next major threat to the Avengers, as Kang's variants draw closer to destroying the multiverse in 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Loki Season 2 has just premiered on Disney+, with a new story about the characters directly connected to the TVA trying to keep the institution they live in from being destroyed. Tom Hiddleston returns in the role he has portrayed for over a decade, in six more episodes of the Marvel Studios series. As part of an interconnected franchise, one might assume that there's little wiggle room to get creative within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the creators behind Loki were able to push the boundaries more than ever, according to co-executive producer Kevin Wright. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Wright spoke about the creative freedom the studio gave to the team behind Loki:

"The one headline we got from Kevin coming out of Season 1 was, 'I love this world. I want to see more of it, and I want to meet more people there.' It felt like we were dealing with a smaller kind of corner of this organization. From there, it was basically a mandate to go further, push it further, lean more into the drama, lean more into the world, and just build. And frankly, Season 1 was that way, too. We've been given a lot of creative freedom and all of the filmmakers who have come in and collaborated with us on the show have been given a lot of leeway to kind of put our mark on it."

The first season of Loki introduced audiences to the Time Variance Authority, an organization outside of time and space dedicated to preventing different realities from branching off of the Sacred Timeline. During the final episode of that installment, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) revealed that its actual purpose was to keep his variants from starting another war for supremacy between each other, destroying every universe that happened to be close to the conflict. However, Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) had different plans, leaving the multiverse without protection after she killed He Who Remains in her quest for vengeance.

It's time for Loki and Sylvie to figure out how the TVA will function now that there are multiple timelines constantly growing and taking shape. Mobius (Owen Wilson), the friendly agent who developed a close friendship with Loki during the last season, will return to give him a hand while he determines the fate of the multiverse. And while it could be interesting to focus on how that relationship evolves across the second season, new allies will be introduced in the new episodes, including a technician played by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.

The Avengers' Next Enemy

Image via Disney+

While it remains to be seen what happens to the main characters of Loki by the time the second season reaches its conclusion, He Who Remains had a point when he said he didn't want his variants jumping across realities. As Kevin Feige announced during 2022's San Diego Comic-Con, the next time Earth's mightiest heroes assemble for a mission will be in 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Kang's variants are closer than ever, with the Avengers being the only thing between them and the destruction of the multiverse.

New episodes of Loki Season 2 will be available on Disney+ every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.