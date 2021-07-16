In the wake of Loki's season finale, the buzz for what comes next has ranged from how long star Tom Hiddleston is interested in playing the god of mischief to exactly where plans are for Season 2. One person who definitely won't be returning is executive producer and director Kate Herron, per Deadline.

Herron had previously been evasive on plans to return for Season 2. "I think for me, I'm just so focused on this story and I've been so wrapped up in it for two years," she told Collider in an interview earlier this month. "I think I poured every aspect of my soul and my time into the show, and I think for me, that's where my head's at really, is just focusing on this." With the last episode of Season 1 out in the world, it seems her plans have now firmed up. "I'm not returning," Herron confirmed in Deadline's interview today. "I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn't in the — that's something that just came out and I’m so excited."

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Loki' Head Writer on Why Finally Giving Loki a Love Interest Changed His Path to Redemption

Herron added that she'll be focusing on other projects "yet to be announced." When pressed on whether those projects might include something else for Marvel, she was clear: "No, I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with Loki is what I've done with them."

Marvel hasn't confirmed any details about Season 2 yet, but stars Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku are expected to return, along with Hiddleston. Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains may be back as well, but not before Majors' turn as the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due in theaters February 17, 2023.

In the meantime, the repercussions of Loki's Season 1 finale may continue to reverberate throughout the MCU, where the multiverse is set to play a significant role in both Spider-Man: No Way Home (set to premiere in December 2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (set to premiere in March 2022). Loki creator and head writer Michael Waldron co-wrote the script for the latter film, in which Hiddleston is reported to appear.

No word yet on when to expect Season 2 of Loki. Its first season is streaming now on Disney+.

KEEP READING: 'Loki' Season 2 Confirmed, But When In the MCU's Timeline of Madness Might It Happen?

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Naked Singularity' Trailer Starring John Boyega Revels in Its Genre-Bending Fun The legal drama/heist film mashup arrives in theaters on August 6.

Read Next

Drew Baumgartner (111 Articles Published) Drew Baumgartner is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor. A passionate comics reader and film buff, he swears he'll love any story if its title makes him laugh. More From Drew Baumgartner