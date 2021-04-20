We might get the company of Loki for longer than expected, as Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore reveals the show was built with its extension in mind. In an interview with IndieWire about the future of the MCU on Disney+, Moore said Marvel “always wants the possibility” for more seasons, pointing out how Loki is the most likely candidate to get renewed.

Moore’s interview happened just after news of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's submission for Emmys in the Drama category, instead of Limited Series, which might indicate the series could have a second season in the future. When asked if there were other Marvel shows that are on a track to get multiple seasons, Moore said Loki comes straight to mind. As Moore puts it:

"The one that comes to mind — and that probably isn't a secret — I think there's a lot of storytelling in Loki that's really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off."

Image via Disney

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Says 'Loki' Is About Identity; Teases Hidden Meaning in the Show's Logo

Moore’s reply reiterates our suspicions Loki will be, indeed, an ongoing series for Disney+ — if it makes enough success, of course. Back in January, details about a deal between Michael Waldron and Disney demanded the showrunner to be available for Season 2, should it ever become a reality. And while WandaVision was still twisting our minds last February, Kevin Feige revealed that even if most Marvel Disney+ series are intended to be one-shot, some of them could potentially get multiple seasons.

The upcoming Disney+ series about the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) was always the most likely candidate for a multiple seasons deal, since the plot, revealed by the official trailer, teases time-travel and parallel dimension, devices that allow a lot of flexibility should the show expand beyond the six planned episodes. WandaVision is probably off the table since the show was all about the pocket reality Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) created in her grief, as well as her journey to embrace her Scarlet Witch persona.

We still have one last episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but if Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) indeed becomes the next Captain America, that’s another show that would need to reinvent itself in order to keep going. However, time travel adventures can always lead to more time travel troubles, giving Loki all the excuses it needs to be a part of our life for many years to come. At least we hope so.

Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 11.

KEEP READING: ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: What That Big Episode 5 Cameo Means for the MCU

Share Share Tweet Email

Patrick Wilson Begins Training for 'Aquaman 2,' Shares Sweaty Behind-the-Scenes Image Things will get even wetter.

Read Next