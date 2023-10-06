Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 1 of Loki.

Loki, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most beloved shows, is back for a second season, and it's wasting no time getting back to the action. We left off with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) pushing Loki (Tom Hiddleston) through a time door, leaving her with the opportunity to assassinate He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). As the suspicious benefactor pruning timelines to keep a slew of supposedly vicious Kang variants at bay, his death has caused absolute chaos at the TVA, with branching timelines running absolutely amok.

All of your favorites are back, including Owen Wilson's greatly missed Mobius M. Mobius and Wunmi Mosaku's B-15, and we have the entirely delightful edition of O.B. (Ke Huy Quan). We find Loki plagued with some sort of condition called time slipping, ripping him between past, present, and future across multiple branched timelines, so the key details are sure to be blink-and-you'll-miss-it in nature this season. That's why we're here, of course. Here's every Easter egg you may have missed in Loki's season premiere.

Comic-Accurate Kang the Conquerer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has already shown us that we're going to be getting a vast array of Kangs sporting all sorts of looks, but at least some of them are sure to stick closely to Kang's comic origins. In Marvel Comics, Kang the Conqueror is known for green and purple garb, his blueish face, and his rather funny-looking helmet, and Loki's season premiere depicts a Kang faithful to this look — several of them, actually, which you can see on a massive mural in the TVA.

'Loki' Season 2 Connects to 'Moon Knight'

"Staying Awake" is the name of a podcast that Steven Grant (one of the alter egos played by Oscar Isaac) listened to in last year's Disney+ series, Moon Knight. Terrified of falling asleep, he'd play with a Rubik's Cube and listen to the podcast. In Moon Knight, we heard a snippet of the recording, "Solving puzzles is a great way to keep your mind...", and we hear the same moment from the "Staying Awake" podcast in Loki's season premiere. Casey (Eugene Cordero), the TVA worker Loki is begging for assistance, can be heard listening to the same words before the chaos ensues.

'Loki' Season 2 Nods to the X-Men

After seeking the help of O.B. in the Repairs & Advancement department of the TVA, Loki and Mobius are brought to the control room for the Temporal Loom. It's a dangerous spot for them — the warnings at the entrance indicate that temporal radiation levels increase the "likelihood of spaghettification" by 7000% — so it's set behind a set of colossal doors. If you've seen the Fox-era X-Men films, you'll remember the wide metal doors that lead to Professor Xavier's Cerebro. The opening credits sequences of most X-Men films used the motif of the X-clad doors, so the image became instantly recognizable, and the door to the Temporal Loom is too similar to be a coincidence. Maybe it's nothing more than a small reference, or maybe it's a hint that the X-Men will make their way into the MCU by way of Loki. You never know.

Ouroboros & Mobius Name Meanings

Ouroboros, the full name of Ke Huy Quan's O.B., shares a similarity with Owen Wilson's Mobius in that both of their monikers relate to time, referencing notions of infinity and the continuous cycle of life. Mobius, as you may have known since Loki's first season, refers to a Möbius strip. A Möbius strip is "a one-sided surface that is constructed from a rectangle by holding one end fixed, rotating the opposite end through 180 degrees, and joining it to the first end." It's essentially a physical, three-dimensional representation of the infinity symbol, conveying a continuous loop with no beginning or end -- a fitting name for a show all about time.

Just as apt, the name Ouroboros relates to the never-ending circle of life and, arguably, the infinite loop of time. Etymologically, ouroboros comes from Greek origins, referring to the image of a snake devouring its own tail. The image has been depicted throughout many cultures before entering the West, with the earliest motifs of the snake coming from Ancient Egypt. The ouroboros is regarded as a symbol of ongoing rebirth after death, with which Loki himself is all too familiar.

What Is the Zartan Contingent?

While we're on the subject of O.B., when the end-credits sequence gets to Ke Huy Quan's card, a book in the background is titled "The Zartan Contingent." This is speculative, but could Loki be pulling a Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, making an out-of-left-field connection to the G.I. Joe universe? Zartan is a G.I. Joe character who is a master of disguise. While a universe crossover is certainly not happening, the name Zartan has to make us at least somewhat suspicious of O.B.'s true identity.

Broxton, Oklahoma's Marvel Comics Roots & McDonald's Accuracy

Season 2 of Loki has already given us the return of the end-credits scene, but it's more than just a nice treat updating us on Sylvie's whereabouts. The title card at the start of the scene indicates that Sylvie has found herself on Earth in a branched timeline -- specifically, Broxton, Oklahoma, in 1982. In Marvel Comics, Broxton is where Thor created a new Asgard after its destruction in Ragnarok. In the MCU, we know that New Asgard found its home in Norway, so this may just be a nod to the comics, but we can't rule out the possibility of Sylvie creating a New Asgard of her own in Broxton.

The Loki team picked the location as intentionally as they did the year. The McDonald's worker offering Sylvie options off the menu suggests the Chicken McNuggets, which he notes are a new edition. This makes this particular McDonald's a special place because only select locations were testing out the McNuggets at that time. According to the Smithsonian, McNuggets officially debuted in 1983, but reports indicate that McDonald's began testing the item in select markets in 1981. So she either got very lucky or maybe in this branched timeline, McNuggets made their debut just a bit early!