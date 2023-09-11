The Big Picture The second season of Loki picks up after the cliffhanger ending of the first season where Sylvie kills He Who Remains and dooms Loki and the multiverse. Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie then works at McDonald's.

In a post-credits scene from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki and Mobius search for Kang variants. They encounter an unusual variant named Victor Timely.

The newly unveiled footage of Loki season 2 shows Loki evading TVA guards and finding Casey, who now remembers him. Loki experiences glitches and urgently tries to find Mobius.

We've been slowly drip-fed footage and imagery from the upcoming second season of Disney and Marvel's series Loki, and as the show's October launch date approaches, the information is ramping up.

We saw a brief glimpse of how season 2 would play out in the second post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but this scene clearly comes before that. In the sting, Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) had taken on hidden identities, appearing to search for Kang variants that had managed to enter various points in time. As they were conducting their investigation, they unexpectedly encountered an unusual variant who went by the name Victor Timely. This mysterious figure was in the midst of delivering some kind of presentation, set in the early 1900s.

Mobius had reservations, harbouring doubts about how much of a threat this particular individual could pose. However, after witnessing the destruction caused by just one Kang variant, even Loki, who is usually known for his playful and mischievous nature, couldn't help but feel a profound sense of fear.

How Does 'Loki' Season 2 Begin?

According to LaughingPlace.com's report from the convention, the newly unveiled footage opens with Loki's presence within the Time Variance Authority, where an ominous statue of Kang the Conqueror dominates the skyline. In the Season 1 finale of Loki, Kang's villainous persona was unveiled as he assumed control of the TVA following the demise of He Who Remains. Within this troubling series of events, Mobius, who has now lost all recognition of Loki, and other TVA guards are seen relentlessly pursuing the mischievous trickster. In a desperate attempt to evade capture, Loki daringly leaps through a window and lands gracefully in a hovering yellow vehicle.

As Loki navigates through the complex, he eventually arrives at an office occupied by Casey, the apprehensive worker from Season 1. Strikingly, Casey too fails to recollect the God of Mischief. However, Loki's keen eye discerns the damaged TVA logo on the floor. Suddenly, he experiences a peculiar glitch.

But, in a mindbending turn of events somehow perfectly suited to this series, Loki finds himself in the same location once more, and the floor shows identical damage. To Loki's astonishment, though, Casey now not only remembers Loki but also acknowledges him. Perplexed by what seems like time manipulation, Loki urgently implores Casey to locate Mobius, only to undergo another unsettling glitch as the footage ends.

You can check out the new teaser for the second season of Loki below, before the show returns to Disney+ on October 6: