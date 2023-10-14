Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Loki Season 2.

The Big Picture Loki and Mobius track down Brad Wolfe in Loki Season 2 Episode 2, a nod to a Marvel Comics character with a traumatic past and monstrous alter ego.

The movie posters in the episode feature Kingo from the Eternals, reminding viewers of their existence in the MCU.

The obscure Marvel character, Phone Ranger, makes a cameo on one of the movie posters, adding a humorous touch to the episode.

Episode 2 of Loki is out, and the excitement is getting dialed up just as swiftly as the promise of time-hopping confusion and multiversal destruction. With the TVA in disarray after realizing everything they've known has been a lie, factions are splintering as the Temporal Loom holding the timelines together reaches critical mass. Last week, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) found himself "time slipping," pulled between past, present, and future as he attempted to warn the TVA allies that remember his existence of the impending doom from He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). With Mobius (Owen Wilson) by his side and the show-stealing addition of Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros, Loki aims to find Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), save the branching timelines at risk of destruction, and prepare the TVA for the incoming horde of Kangs. The series continues to deliver on all the mystery you've come to expect, and with that comes plenty of hidden Easter eggs, references, and cameos. Here's everything you may have missed.

Brad Wolfe, The Zaniac

Image via Disney+

It's 1977, and the TVA's Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) has abandoned his post to live lavishly as a movie star on the sacred timeline. He's taken up the name Brad Wolfe, and his latest film, "The Zaniac," is holding its premiere in London when Loki and Mobius track him down. This nod is a bit different from when Season 1 rewrote history to reveal that Loki was the prolific, mystery-shrouded real-life figure D.B. Cooper because Brad Wolfe has Marvel Comics origins.

Premiering in 1982's Thor #319, Brad Wolfe was a film actor who, while filming The Zaniac movie referenced here, suffered an explosive accident involving radiation from the Manhattan Project. As a result, he became a monstrous-looking creature with abilities like super strength, and, coupled with his traumatic childhood and a bit of post-accident madness, came to believe he truly was the Zaniac character from his film.

With Brad's alter-ego, The Zaniac, remaining a cameo on a theater marquee and his radiation-fueled transition into the monster unlikely to appear in what's left of Loki, we can't help but wonder if there's room for the true Zaniac somewhere in the MCU. Werewolf by Night is getting a Disney+ re-release (this time in color); perhaps we could get a Marvel Studios Special Presentation of The Zaniac down the road.

'Loki' Season 2 Connects to 'Eternals' and Kingo

Eternals was one of those MCU films that stood almost entirely on its own, separate from the deeply interconnected slew of shows and movies surrounding it. That's largely held true since its release, with many viewers wondering when the MCU's overarching story would deal with the massive, petrified Celestial whose corpse remains partially submerged in the ocean. Rising sea levels, anyone? Aside from some brief mentions here and there, we're still waiting for Phase 5 (or maybe Phase 6?) of the MCU to bring the Eternals into the fold.

Well, Loki is at least reminding us of the Eternals' existence. When Loki and Mobius head to London (1977 on the sacred timeline) to find X-5, they pass a few movie posters displayed in the theater that's hosting the premiere of "The Zaniac." One of these posters features Kumail Nunjiani's Kingo. As you may recall, the Eternals spent centuries apart from one another before the events of their titular film, and Kingo found himself a life as a Bollywood movie star. He'd explain away his inhumanly long lifespan and lack of aging by posing as each iteration of his family's bloodline. He's his own father, grandfather, and so on -- you get the idea.

Marvel's Phone Ranger

Image via Marvel Comics

The cameos surrounding The Zaniac go even deeper than Brad Wolfe and Kingo, with one of the movie posters that Loki and Mobius walk by featuring a Marvel Comics character so obscure you can't help but laugh at his existence. The poster in question features Phone Ranger — remember him? No? Well, he wore a giant red phone on his head. Premiering in 1985's Marvel Age Annual #1, Phone Ranger was a repair technician who found himself attempting to fix a phone that happened to contain a tiny alien population. Upon discovering this, he used their technology to create his own device, granting him the ability to intercept and manipulate communications technology.

Loki the Villain & 'Breaking Bad'

Image via AMC

Episode 2's title, "Breaking Brad," is more than just a reference to everyone's favorite Bryan Cranston series. The phrase "breaking bad" comes from a Southern regionalism that means "to raise hell," and it's often associated with otherwise mundane or unassuming persons flipping a switch and opting for violent, unruly behavior. This episode sees Loki and Mobius both adopting rather torturous tactics to get what they need, so much so that they have to take a moment to assess their tempers getting the better of them. X-5 turns the interrogation around on Loki to remind him of his evil past and the many lives taken by his hands. Loki even specifically references The Avengers, in which he threw Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) out a window after his Scepter containing the Mind Stone failed to take over Tony's mind.

"Those Are People. Those Are Lives."

Image via Disney+

This one is not so much an Easter egg, but the reaction of B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and her fellow TVA agents to the destruction enacted by General Dox (Kate Dickie) bears a special degree of significance at this point in the MCU. "Those are people," B-15 mournfully utters in defeat, staring at a TVA screen depicting the billions of lives perishing with the pruning of each branched timeline. "Those are lives."

After multiple multiverse-hopping entries like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the idea of the consequences enacted on realms separate from the franchise's main canon can begin to hold less and less weight. The massacre Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) carried out against the Illuminati, for example, will likely be forgiven when she inevitably makes her return, but B-15's emotional reaction represents a stark reminder that even a branched timeline in the infinite multiverse holds billions (if not trillions) of lives.