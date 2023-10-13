Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of Loki.

It didn't take long for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to find Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) again, but not all is smooth sailing for our favorite trickster gods. Episode 2 is written once again by Eric Martin and is directed by Dan Deleeuw. Deleeuw is best known for his work as a visual effects supervisor, having worked on Season 1 of Loki as well as many MCU projects like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He was also the second unit director on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Eternals. "Breaking Brad" marks his first debut as a television director, and it's a fine showing.

Taking us back to 1977 on the sacred timeline, Loki, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) arrive in London to track down the location of X-5 (Rafael Casal) and hopefully find Sylvie. After seeing her in the future in last week's episode, Loki is more determined than ever to find her. Instead of Sylvie, they find X-5, who has now taken on a new identity as a movie star named Brad Wolfe. While Loki and Mobius try to get the truth of where Sylvie is, O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) is freaking out about the fate of the temporal loom. The episode culminates in a showdown after Loki and Mobius find Sylvie and the three of them go to confront General Dox (Kate Dickie), who successfully bombs the majority of the branched timelines, effectively wiping out millions of lives.

'Loki' Season 2 Episode 2 Gives Us the Reunion We've Been Waiting For

The highlight of "Breaking Brad" lies in the reunion between Loki and Sylvie. Leading up to that moment in the Oklahoma McDonald's, we see Loki desperately trying to find her location. When they first arrive in London, his immediate reaction is to remark that the locale is too safe for Sylvie. "It's not a warzone, not an apocalypse. It's not her style." Of course, considering that's all Sylvie knows, it's not an awful assumption, but we as viewers know that Sylvie is quite happy in her peaceful job at McDonald's. Her current life is the very definition of "too safe".

When they are reunited, there's clearly tension between the two of them, with Loki still believing that the decision to free the timeline will do more evil than good. Mobius correctly deduces that "There's a lot to unpack when you're basically in a relationship with yourself." Although there's not too much of Loki and Sylvie, Hiddleston and Di Martino make the best of it. You can feel the push and pull between the two characters and the chemistry is still top-notch. While Loki and Mobius slip into a more comfortable buddy-cop dynamic, the real angst at the core of the episode is between these two variants.

'Loki' Season 2 Is Slowly Digging Into the TVA Characters' Pasts

With the mammoth reveal that the TVA employees are all variants, we've slowly started to see people come to terms with that. The more overt people like B-15 have been completely changed by the realization. It's hard to believe that the B-15 who so eagerly pruned Loki variants in the past is the same B-15 in this episode who stared at the bombed timelines in horror. It's a pretty sharp shift, but we've seen B-15 commit to this development. She admits what they did before was considered an atrocity and has been actively pushing to protect the branched timelines.

Similarly, characters like X-5 have decided that there's a whole life out there that he could be living and instead of hunting for Sylvie, he decides to become an actor instead. When captured, he confronts Mobius about this, prodding at Mobius' insecurity and saying he is nothing at the TVA. Mobius is, perhaps, the most in denial about the truth. He refuses to think about where he might have been taken from, stubbornly clinging to the TVA and the matters at hand. It will be interesting to see if we get to learn about Mobius' backstory in this season and how he will react to it.

What Happens in 'Loki' Season 2 Episode 2?

After Loki and Mobius arrive in London, the location where X-5's TemPad last pinged before it went dark, they're confronted with a whole new version of X-5. Here, in 1977 London, he is known as Brad Wolfe. He's at his movie premiere for the film Zaniac and is living the high life. He's a beloved star of an elevated horror film, he's potentially dating Brigitte Bardot, he's got it made. Those with Marvel Comics knowledge will recognize that Brad Wolfe was a character on Earth-616 that Thor encounters. He was an actor who played a serial killer named the Zaniac but eventually became possessed by a real Zaniac.

But it doesn't seem like X-5 is going to be a serial killer any time soon, he's just an asshole. He runs from Loki and Mobius, before being cornered by Loki who uses his illusion magic to trap him, using his shadows to hold X-5 down. With X-5 captured, they bring him back to the TVA, but he isn't easy to get answers out of. Loki, Mobius, and B-15 try to interrogate him but X-5 taunts them in return. He taunts Loki, calling him the problem and blaming every issue on Loki and Sylvie. He tells Loki to stop trying to be a hero and says he's better at playing the villain. He goads Mobius, calling him nothing, and tells him to wake up, eventually leading to Mobius punching him.

The two of them leave the cell to cool down and get a slice of key lime pie from the automat. There, Mobius confesses that it's better if he focuses on the present rather than other timelines. His curiosity could lead him to realize that there's a better life out there for him, one that he was ripped away from.

Meanwhile, O.B. is struggling with the temporal loom when he realizes that the device he made to fix the loom and let it adjust to all the new branches can't be used. The blast doors can't be lifted without He Who Remains' temporal aura. Even with Casey's (Eugene Cordero) help, there's nothing they can do to prevent a temporal meltdown. Only Miss Minutes can override the lock, but Casey realizes that Miss Minutes is working with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Loki knows Ravonna worked with Kang in the past, so it's uncertain if Miss Minutes would even help them if they found her.

Back in X-5's cell, Mobius and Loki come up with a plan. They assume that X-5 must know where Sylvie is, but instead of bringing her in, he simply leaves her and goes out to seek a life for himself. They put on a farce, with Loki torturing X-5, leaning into the villain that X-5 accused him of being while Mobius is locked out of the cell telling him to stop. This ends up working and X-5 directs them to the 1982 branched timeline.

'Loki' Season 2 Episode 2 Reaches a Devastating Conclusion

Unfortunately, Sylvie is not pleased to see Loki again. She is unimpressed by his claims that he's seen her at the TVA in the future and refuses to help him. But, when Mobius realizes that X-5 knows something, Sylvie enchants him and finds out that Dox is planning to bomb all the branching timelines. This kicks her into action, and she quickly deduces where Dox and her troops are. Sylvie, Loki, and Mobius attack Dox's base, with Sylvie and Loki coming together to unleash a powerful pulse of magic that knocks Dox out. However, the damage has been done, and a vast majority of the timelines have been bombed.

Distraught by this, Sylvie is upset that the TVA wasn't able to actually save the people on the timelines, that it was the problem, not the solution. It speaks to the core issue between Sylvie and Loki. She is ready to burn it all down and start over, while Loki is determined to stay and fix things, even if he knows that's the harder job. We see Sylvie return to her branched timeline in time for her co-worker to close up the shop for the night. It's peaceful there, but we see in her hand she holds He Who Remains' unique TemPad. It's obvious that opening the time door with that device somehow led to Loki's time slipping, but it's unclear what else the device can do in the future.

Loki Season 2, Episode 2 is a comfortable installment. It brings Mobius and Loki back together for time buddy cop shenanigans, and it shows off Loki's magic which we so rarely see given that he is blocked from using it at the TVA. It's also nice to hear composer Natalie Holt get to stretch her creative wings when we jump to the 70s and get a new version of the Loki theme. Holt's compositions were one of the highlights of Season 1, and it's great to see that she's back for Season 2. With Sylvie back in the game, despite her plaintive final scene on top of her Ford truck, it feels like we're picking up speed. It's still unclear where Ravonna and Miss Minutes are, but with more of the pieces being put together, Loki Season 2 is offering a lot of potential. Whether it fulfills that potential or not is another question altogether.

When Does Loki Season 2, Episode 3 Air on Disney+?

New episodes of Loki Season 2 premiere Thursdays at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Disney+.