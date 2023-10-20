Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Loki.

Directed by Kasra Farahani and written by Eric Martin, Farahani, and Jason O'Leary, Loki Season 2, Episode 3 brings all the main players together. We finally meet Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) sees Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) again, Mobius (Owen Wilson) finally finds where Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) has been hiding, and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) reveals she has deeper feelings beyond just helping run the TVA. While there are lots of moving parts, Episode 3 does a lot of the heavy lifting for the rest of the season.

Season 2, Episode 3 takes us back to the past, to 1893 in Chicago during the World Fair. We meet Victor Timely, a variant of Kang, but unlike the Kang we met in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or He Who Remains from Season 1, Victor is rather timid and not nearly the evil mastermind you might expect. Acting as a con man, he makes his money by swindling others with his creations, which is how Loki, Mobius, and Ravonna meet him for the first time. Wanting to take him back to the TVA in order to get his temporal aura scanned, Loki and Mobius chase after Victor but are intercepted by Sylvie. She has promised to kill all the Kang variants, and Victor is no different. Victor manages to escape with Ravonna and Miss Minutes, but when he ends up with Miss Minutes alone in his lab, he realizes that the AI has much more than platonic feelings for her creator. The episode ends with a showdown at Victor's lab. Sylvie is intent on killing him, but realizing he's nothing like He Who Remains, she is unable to do it and lets Loki and Mobius take him away. Meanwhile, she kicks Ravonna to the End of Time, where Renslayer and Miss Minutes seem to be planning their revenge.

Victor Timely's Introduction Kicks Everything Into High Gear for 'Loki' Season 2

Image via Disney+

After a couple of episodes of build-up, we're finally introduced to a new version of Kang. It's unclear what Jonathan Majors' future will be at Marvel considering his recent arrests for assault and abuse allegations. So it's hard to say how much of this will matter or mean anything in the grand scheme of the MCU. But Majors' new version of Kang, this time Victor, is another sharp shift. He's neither as conniving or domineering as Kang, nor is he as whimsical or mysterious as He Who Remains. Victor is very human, he's a little awkward, he's got a bit of a stutter, and he's somewhat of a nerd. This shift in personalities is a nice reminder to us about how different variants can be.

If Sylvie and Loki's physical differences show us that variants can come in all shapes and sizes, then Victor and He Who Remains' emotional differences show us that Kangs can exist on the whole spectrum of corruption. Perhaps this is the purest version of Kang: a curious man who simply wants to change the world with his inventions. But even at his most stripped-down, the shades of Kang are still there. He's still ambitious, he's deceitful, and he's somewhat detached, willing to flirt with Ravonna one minute and then throw her on a lifeboat the next. Although it's implied that Victor is not a bad guy compared to He Who Remains or Kang, it's unclear where the character will land by the time we're done with the season.

'Loki' Season 2 Finally Goes There With Miss Minutes

Image via Disney+

If you didn't see Miss Minutes being jealous of Ravonna coming, you were not paying close enough attention. It's actually delightful to see just how petty and selfish the little AI clock can be, and when she shows her true colors when she finally gets Victor alone, we clearly understand her motivation. She's not interested in the TVA or managing the timeline or anything to do with conquering multiverses; she's in love with He Who Remains.

Originally created as a chess AI, she was given autonomy. He Who Remains allowed her to write her own programs, have desires, and follow whims. In short, he gave a lot of power and access to an omniscient AI who fell in love with him. Watching Miss Minutes work with Ravonna and roll her eyes when Ravonna gets closer to Victor is a highlight of the episode. Giving her a personality and her own motivations is a clever twist and given that she clearly knows a lot about He Who Remains' secrets, she is a key player in this season. With Miss Minutes and Ravonna now partnered together, the possibilities of where they'll go seem endless.

What Happens in 'Loki' Season 2 Episode 3?

Image via Disney+

The episode kicks off in 1868 on the Sacred Timeline in Chicago, Illinois, with a ragtime piano rendition of the Marvel theme before opening on what appears to be a slum. Ravonna is greeted by Miss Minutes, who has brought her here to do He Who Remains' bidding. It seems that kicking off his own variant's interest in the TVA was always a part of his plan, and even if He Who Remains couldn't see past a certain point toward the end of his life, he certainly prepared for the worst. Ravonna delivers a copy of the TVA guidebook to a young Victor Timely's (Nasri Thompson) with the promise that once he is on top of the TVA, she and Miss Minutes will rule beside him.

In the present timeline, the TVA is still at risk of a total meltdown. Even though Dox's pruning of the branches helped prevent imminent destruction, the branches are growing back and the loom simply can't handle the amount of new branches. O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) can't do repairs or widen the diameter of the loom so that it can refine the raw time without He Who Remains' temporal aura. The only way to override the security measure is to find Miss Minutes. So Loki and Mobius are back on the case, and they end up in 1893 on a branched timeline in Chicago.

25 years later, the slum that Victor grew up in 1868 has disappeared and been replaced by the location of the famous Chicago World Fair. Loki and Mobius find Victor performing on stage, showing off his temporal loom, a smaller diorama than the one that exists in the TVA. Loki is shocked to realize that Victor is actually a variant of He Who Remains, and they realize that they can use Victor's temporal aura to unlock the blast doors at the TVA. While Victor's presentation seems to be mostly smoke and mirrors, as we learn later he's a con man, it is interesting to hear how he approaches the conversation about the loom. As he says, the device "centers around inverting the temporal decay of the electricity flowing through it, lowering its entropy, and gathering it into fine threads of power, which it then weaves into elegant ropes of voltage." And so, from chaos comes order. It's hard to tell if Victor is simply trying to sell his device to a robber baron, who likely wouldn't care about temporal marvels without a real-world consequence, or if the Temporal Loom is really used as some sort of battery to power something more nefarious.

After the presentation, Loki and Mobius run into Ravonna and the three of them argue about who he should go with. It's too bad then that this is also when the victims of Victor's cons decide to turn up. Chaos ensues as those men try to catch Victor while Mobius and Renslayer argue. Everything goes to shit when Sylvie appears, machete in hand, ready to kill Victor. Once again, she and Loki are caught on opposite sides. Loki is intent on saving Victor in order to use his temporal aura, Sylvie only regards him as another version of He Who Remains, someone who robbed the universe of free will. She regards him as someone who has been weaponized by the TVA to work against them.

'Loki' Season 2 Episode 3 Concludes With a Confrontation

Image via Disney+

Sylvie and Loki fight, sending off a powerful magical blast that separates them. Victor manages to run off with Ravonna, who is not interested in fixing the TVA either, and they manage to escape both Loki and Mobius as well as the people chasing down Victor for money. In his home, Ravonna and Victor have a moment where he shows her his refrigerator chair, and it's very clear that Miss Minutes is jealous. When they take a boat to Victor's lab across the lake in Wisconsin, Miss Minutes uses Ravonna referring to herself and Victor as "partners" to feed into Victor's dislike for working with anyone else, leading to Victor putting Ravonna in a lifeboat and sending her out to drift alone. It isn't until he arrives at his lab with Miss Minutes that he realizes he's trusted the wrong person.

Miss Minutes isn't interested in saving the TVA either. Instead, she reveals to Victor that she's always wanted a full body so that she could truly lead beside He Who Remains. Unfortunately, this only pushes Victor away, who is concerned about her persistence, and after he friendzones her, he locks her back into the tempad away from him. Again, Victor can't know how much information Miss Minutes has, but he's made a powerful enemy out of her. But with Miss Minutes gone, more problems arise. Ravonna arrives at the lab, wanting to control Victor and gain control of the TVA. Loki and Mobius arrive to try and convince Ravonna to let Victor go. Sylvie arrives next, sending out a magical blast that knocks everyone out, so she can gain the upper hand on Victor. But despite her promise to kill all variants of Kang, she can't do it here, relinquishing Victor to Loki and Mobius. Then, as a final act, Sylvie creates a time door with He Who Remains' tempad and kicks Ravonna through to the End of Time. With Miss Minutes by her side, Ravonna learns that there is a huge secret that Kang has been keeping about her.

All in all, Episode 3 fills in some of the blanks and takes us back to what made Loki enjoyable in Season 1. We're thrown back in time and thanks to Farahani's role as the production designer for the show, we're pulled into the rich past of 1893. Everything from the costuming to the setting to the way Miss Minutes turns herself black and white made this episode more entertaining than the last two. Also, finally revealing what Miss Minutes and Ravonna have been up to fills in the blanks in the narrative. Sometimes it feels like the episode is trying to juggle too much, from Miss Minutes' romantic revelation to Loki pondering a stereotypical Nordic lodge with carvings of Thor and Odin (and Baldur), there is a lot going on. But now that Victor is with the TVA, anything is possible. Sure, he seems nice enough — but will exposing a Kang variant to the technology of the future turn him into the exact thing Loki and Mobius don't want him to become?

When Does Loki Season 2, Episode 4 Air on Disney+?

New episodes of Loki Season 2 premiere Thursdays at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Disney+.