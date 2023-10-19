We’re hitting the mid-season mark with the upcoming episode of Loki Season 2. The series has been a saving grace in the long line of MCU’s hits and misses with the Disney+ series. Tom Hiddleston returns as the fan-favorite trickster along with Owen Wilson as Mobius and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in a quest to save the multiverse from breaking down. As the episodes progress, we are getting a clear picture of the aftermath of He Who Remains’ death. To further excite the audience, Rotten Tomatoes has unveiled a new clip from the third episode.

The clip sees, Mobius and Loki looking at statues of Thor, Odin, and Balder the Brave at the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. While Loki gets a bit homesick, in true Loki fashion, he deems the statues “a poverty of imagination.” Though it's clear from his face that he misses not having his statue there, in final moments of sibling jealousy, Loki smirks at the statue “Thor isn’t that tall.”

What’s Happening to the Multiverse in ‘Loki’ Season 2?

Image via Disney

In Season 2, the multiverse is in shambles after it went out of hand at the end of last season. As General Dox (Kate Dickie) and her team of hunters prune most of the branching timelines, killing billions of people on their way, Loki and the team have to find a way to help OB (Key Huy Quan) to repair the Time Loom, that keeps all the timelines in place. Their quest will lead them to Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), a Kang variant, who has the temporal aura that can help fix the Time Loom.

The second season is full of unseen twists and turns as Loki, and Mobius along with the TVA agents try to fix the timeline to stop the multiversal war and these events could very well lead to Avengers: Secret Wars. With impeccable performances, amazing production design, and a plot that actually impacts the upcoming events of MCU as a whole, Loki is doing much-needed heavy lifting and has fans’ appreciation for that.

Loki drops a new episode every Thursday. You can Check out the new clip below: