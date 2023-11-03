Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of Loki.

There's only one episode left in this season of Loki, and the penultimate entry is here to bring the branching arcs of this villain-turned-hero's multi-year journey to a surprisingly emotional climax. After the brutal and even devastating consequences of last week's episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds himself time-slipping once again, sprawling throughout the TVA and across multiple branched timelines, searching for Mobius (Owen Wilson), O.B. (Key Huy Quan), B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and, of course, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Hoping to save the TVA that's seemingly already been lost, Loki has just as much plot to sift through as he does emotional baggage, so this episode is packed with plenty of Easter eggs worth catching and unpacking. Here's everything you may have missed!

In Episode 5, the New Opening Sequence and a Lack of Pie Show That Loki Has Lost His Friend

This episode's title sequence features a subtle, crucial change. Normally, the four letters that make up the show's name shift fonts several times, but they all remain present for the entire sequence. This time, three of the letters disappear, leaving the "O" to briefly stand by itself, all alone, before finally vanishing as well. Then suddenly, they reappear together. In the early moments of the episode, Loki time-slips throughout the TVA, at one point entering the automat where he normally sits with Mobius over some pie. Except this time, there is no pie.

Casey's True Identity Is Revealed Alongside Director Cameos and a Call Back to 'Loki' Season 1

Much like Loki season 1 incorporated real-world figures, making it so that Loki was the mysterious D.B. Cooper all along, this episode ties itself to our world and has decided that the TVA's Agent Casey was actually Frank Morris. It's 1962, and we see Casey escaping imprisonment at Alcatraz. Though unconfirmed, it's believed that three men drowned in the San Francisco Bay while fleeing Alcatraz. One of them was Frank Morris, and the men escaping with Casey do indeed call him Frank! The Anglin brothers, the two men who escaped with Frank Morris, are played by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the filmmaking duo who directed several episodes of Loki this season, including this episode!

By the way, did you catch the line, "If they catch us they're gonna gut us like fish," that Casey/Frank delivered? This is a call back to the first season of Loki, in which Loki threatened to gut Casey like a fish, to which Casey cutely responded, "What's a fish?"

The title card that appears when Loki time-slips to B-15 on the Sacred Timeline reads "2012 New York, New York." If that got you expecting the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to crash through the walls of that hospital at any moment, you weren't alone, because this was the same time and place of the Battle of New York. In The Avengers, this was the battle that saw Loki, backed by the Chitauri, laying siege to New York City in an attempt to become Earth's ruler. He lost, of course, setting up the loser-to-hero arc that we're seeing come to its climax a decade later. In this episode, however, the chaos seems to have not hit the city just yet, with Loki retrieving B-15 before she's able to witness the catastrophic event that his past self caused.

The Battle of New York isn't the only thing this sequence references. Although only faintly visible on posters in the background, it's clearly featured in promotional material released for this episode — B-15 was a doctor at a hospital called Roger Willis Children's Clinic. Her real world identity is Dr. Willis. This makes for an obscure Marvel Comics reference. First appearing in Thor #345, Roger Willis was a war veteran no longer subject to aging like a regular human thanks to Casket of Ancient Winters. Malekith tried to steal the artifact and use it to bring forth Surtur and destroy the world. After being thwarted by Thor, Roger Willis was entrusted with the Casket of Ancient Winters' safekeeping, with his proximity to it preventing him from aging.

O.B. May Be More Central to the TVA Than We Already Thought

While some of Loki's time-slipping visits to his friends reference significant moments of both real life and the MCU (or, in one case, simply give us a hilarious wacky-waving-inflatable-arm-flailing-tube-man moment), Loki's visit to O.B. offers important clues regarding the TVA. A theoretical physics professor with science-fiction-writer dreams, O.B. is actually the author of the Zartan Contingent that we speculated on at the beginning of the season. The remote and abandoned abode in which O.B. is housed bears the same architectural features as his workplace within the TVA — the Repairs & Advancement department.

Later on, Loki retrieves the TVA handbook from his pocket, offering it to O.B. to help him build a TemPad from scratch, and he does! The TemPad he creates is a bit large and clunky, and it opens portals that jitter with slight instability, suggesting that this is an early prototype model. But wait, O.B. essentially wrote his own instructions, right? As the name Ouroboros indicates, it truly is the snake eating its own tail. These points, combined with the surprising turn of events for Loki that we'll get to in a moment, seem to indicate that O.B.'s function within the TVA may serve as more than simply one of its key workers. Was he a part of its very creation?

The Spaghettification in 'Loki' Ominously Calls Back to 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Undoubtedly, when Loki's friends began to pull apart into spaghetti-like strands and float away, a familiar feeling of dread resurfaced, as the imagery evoked the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War. It's especially interesting considering that former (more common than you'd expect) moments of spaghettification in the MCU have been more gruesome and shocking than depressing. Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) exploded into noodles in last week's episode reminded us more of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) brutally shredded Reed Richards (John Krasinski) into a bloody burst of strands.

This time, however, the soft, almost gentle, way in which the characters pull apart and fade away calls back to the dreaded moments after Thanos (Josh Brolin) successfully acquired all six Infinity Stones and snapped half of all living creatures out of existence. Everyone remembers those brief moments that felt like forever -- sitting in the theater wondering: is this really the end of the movie? Did Thanos really win?

As Loki Becomes the God of Stories, Episode 5 References The Zaniac in a Hidden End-Credits Bit and a Pivotal Season 1 Moment

"Do you think that what makes a Loki a Loki is the fact that we're destined to lose?" Sylvie's line replays in a voice-over as everything seems to crumble around Loki, calling back to Season 1 in a line that really sums up the journey Loki has been on for over a decade. Realizing that it's "not about where, when, or why" but rather "who" when it comes to controlling his time-slipping, Loki proclaims with newfound confidence, "I can rewrite the story." In a relatively newer line of Marvel Comics from recent years, Loki took up the title God of Stories over his former God of Mischief moniker, and that may be what we're getting here — a long, well-earned arc of one of the MCU's most beloved characters coming full circle.

In a hidden end-credits moment, we can hear The Zaniac's arcade game featured earlier in the episode proclaim "You died. Insert your coin, loser." This isn't just a neat Easter egg, though; it's really what this whole thing has been about. From loser to hero, from God of Mischief to God of Stories — Loki knows better than anyone that death is not the end.

Loki Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+ in the U.S.

