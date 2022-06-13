Last month it was announced that the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki would begin filming in June. Information about the new season has been sparse, spare for a few cast members confirmed to be returning and another just got confirmed. In an interview with Screen Rant, Eugene Cordero has confirmed that fans can expect to see his return.

The first season of Loki aired on Disney+ last June and was the first Marvel Studio series on the service to get a second season announced. The series follows everyone’s favorite God of Mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. Following the “Time Heist” in the movie, Loki finds himself in possession of the tesseract. He then quickly gets arrested by the Time Variance Authority, an organization dedicated to preserving the timeline. The first season ended on the cliffhanger of the “sacred timeline” being ruined, creating the multiverse, and Loki getting stranded in the TVA of a different timeline.

In the first season of Loki, Cordero pulled double duty and found himself playing two roles. First, he played Casey, a clerk at the TVA. When Loki is first arrested, Casey is in charge of filing the evidence of Loki’s crime against the timeline. Cordero also plays Hunter K-5E, a variant of Casey, and is briefly seen in the cliffhanger ending of the season as Loki realizes that he is in the headquarters of a different TVA.

In true Marvel actor fashion, Cordero kept his lips rather sealed about his role in the sophomore season. He didn’t even reveal if he would be playing Casey, Hunter K-5E, a third variant of the character, or all of the above. He simply said enough to confirm he would be in the season and to assure fans he is excited about what he knows. His exact quote can be found below:

"Yes, yes, you can [look forward to more Casey]. You know, I can't [tease anything], because I don't even know. There's so many passwords and passcodes that I have to fill out just to even look at the pages that I'm on, and the way that it works is things constantly change in a great way. There's so many moving parts in that universe that things keep changing, so I can't really nail it down, but I'm excited. I'm excited to do more and I don't know to what capacity I'll be able to be a part of it, but I'm excited to do it. So yeah, get ready, it'll be fun, I hope? No, it will be, it'll be great. [Chuckles]"

Cordero is an actor who many fans know for his scene-stealing supporting roles in various series like “Pillboi” in The Good Place. He also has appeared in other series like Parks and Recreation, The Mandalorian, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Cordero will be joining the previously announced returning cast of Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

