The second season will be directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The second season of Loki will begin production on June 6 in London, according to productionlist.com, under the direction of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The six-episode first season aired on Disney+ from June 9 to July 14 last year, and starred Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite God of Mischief.

Hiddleston will reprise his role in the second season, alongside Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer. The show’s logline reads: “Loki, a trickster and shapeshifter, pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.”

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the first season of Loki introduced the Time Variance Authority and followed Loki on a mission through space and time. Along the way, he encountered other Loki variants as he attempted to correct infractions made on the Sacred Timeline. The series was praised for its visual ambition, irreverent tone, and Hiddleston’s central performance.

The first season was directed by Kate Herron, who chose to sit Season 2 out. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she’d directed the show like a long movie, and felt that she’d exhausted herself. In her own words:

“I always intended just to do these six. And it was such a massive compliment and a delight that as we got much later into production, Marvel and Disney were like, 'Ah, man. This is excellent, and we want to keep going.' So I just feel like my part is done, but I'm really excited to see where it's going to go next.”

Benson and Moorhead have experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sandbox: the director duo recently helmed episodes of the Moon Knight series, starring Oscar Isaac. The Disney+ Marvel shows have a rather unconventional set-up — they have head writers instead of the traditional showrunner, and Michael Waldron served as the head writer of Loki in Season 1. Eric Martin will serve as the head writer for the second season.

The show also starred Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors, who was introduced as He Who Remains.

Hiddleston originally appeared as the character in 2011’s first Thor film. He reprised the role in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the animated Disney+ series What If…? Loki was the third live-action Disney+ series set in the MCU, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Upcoming shows include Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

