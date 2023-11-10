Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Loki Season 2 finale.

We've reached the end of Loki's second season. In last week's penultimate episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) found himself time-slipping through various branches, slowly and steadfastly rounding up his friends in one last valiant attempt at saving the TVA (and, potentially, existence itself). Now allied with past versions of Mobius (Owen Wilson), B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Loki has learned how to control his time-slipping and that he can, as he put it, "rewrite the story."

Along the way, we've covered all the Easter eggs, callbacks, and references that Loki Season 2 has offered, and the finale has provided plenty for us to get into. The series has become much more than a tale about preventing an onslaught of Kang Variants; this has been the culmination of a character arc for Loki that may rival that of any other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a remnant of the MCU's Phase One, Loki's journey comes with Easter eggs that span back to the very beginning. Here's everything you may have missed!

'Loki' Season 2's Finale Begins by Running the Marvel Studios Logo in Reverse

It's a simple, clever moment. Much like the opening moments of Loki's Season 1 finale, when the show walked us into the climax with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) by replaying moments of key dialogue throughout the past decade of the MCU, Loki's Season 2 finale changed the Marvel Studios logo that opens the episode by running it in reverse. Obviously, it's a fitting edit for a show that mostly takes place outside linear timelines, but it's also the perfect setup for a finale that sees Loki discovering just how far his power stretches — a power that includes manipulating time.

A Key Plot Device From 'Doctor Strange' Is Referenced in 'Loki's Season 2 Finale (and Maybe 'Edge of Tomorrow' Too?)

Realizing that he can control his time-slipping, Loki attempts to repeat the events just before the Temporal Loom exploded and destroyed, well, basically everything. It almost feels like a nod to (the criminally underappreciated Tom Cruise / Emily Blunt sci-fi movie) Edge of Tomorrow, with Loki endlessly repeating the same sequence, again and again, until he can anticipate every potential hiccup and speed the process along as smoothly as possible. When he realizes no amount of urgency or efficiency can make their attempt at fixing the Temporal Loom fast enough, he opts to go back in time a bit further. After time-slipping to the conception of their plan, Loki learns that, even still, the process of Victory Timely (Majors) and O.B. building their device to fix the Temporal Loom will take too long. He'll have to learn everything that O.B. knows about mechanics, physics, and engineering in order to build the device himself. How long will it take, he asks, to which he's told a brutal truth. "Centuries."

After this, we're hit with a title card that reads, "Centuries later," and we see Loki with a newfound understanding of the Temporal Loom and the mechanics required to save it. It's a similar plot device to what we saw in the first Doctor Strange movie, in which Dr. Stephen Strange and Dormammu (both played by Benedict Cumberbatch) clashed in the film's climax, which was marked by cunning rather than action. Strange, armed with the Time Stone, has "come to bargain" with Dormammu, using the stone to repeat the same moment over and over for eternity until his foe agrees to a truce. As a being that exists outside of time, Dormammu is tormented by Strange's tactics, eventually conceding. It's a difficult concept to fully grasp, but now, like Strange, Loki has relived moments for a virtual eternity until he's able to accomplish his task.

Loki Calls Back to His Pivotal Line From the First 'Thor' Movie

In one of the best moments of the entire Loki series, just before he takes his place as the God of Stories and Time, Loki turns to Mobius and Sylvie and delivers a line that brings his entire arc full circle. In 2011's Thor, back when he was a "villain," Loki offers some final, pleading words to his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). "I could have done it, father! I could have done it! For you! For all of us!" Now, finally discovering the burden of his glorious purpose, he turns to his friends with full acceptance that his fear of being alone is the fate for which he's meant. "I know what I want. I know what kind of god I need to be... for you. For all of us."

Loki Dons a New Outfit, Nodding To Marvel Comics and His Journey Throughout the MCU

We've spent so much time with Loki in his simple, casual to semi-formal attire that we could've almost forgotten the look of the Loki we had for three phases and multiple movies of the MCU. In his final moments before taking his place on the throne at the End of Time, the radiation from the Temporal Loom rips apart his garb, and through his magic, a new suit forms. His classic horns reform upon his head, his cape returns (which breaks off into strands of the branched timelines he's keeping alive), and we see a new outfit for Loki that pays tribute to his Marvel Comics origins, his past within the MCU, and his future as a whole new kind of god.

Yggdrasil, The World Tree, Makes an Appearance in 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 6

First appearing in Marvel Comics' Journey Into Mystery Vol 1 #97 in 1963, Yggdrasil (also known as The World Tree) is a massive formation of energy that resembles a tree and binds the Ten Realms together. While there are some variations in its depictions (and the MCU refers to the Nine Realms, rather than Ten), the image we see at the end of Loki's finale is a clear reference to Yggdrasil. After Loki takes his place on the throne at the End of Time, casting his shockingly powerful magic to keep all branches of time alive, the image zooms out to show all time and existence in a beautiful, tree-like formation, marking the MCU's first explicit depiction of The World Tree.

The Finale Suggests That the Majority of 'Loki' Season 2 Takes Place Before 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

In the "After" segment of the finale, following Loki's heroic move to sit alone at the end of time to keep all the branching timelines alive, we see the TVA operating in a new way. With B-15 at the helm, it seems the institution can finally operate as a true force for good. Its central purpose seems not to be the pruning of branched timelines but for monitoring and staving off potential threats from any He Who Remains Variants. When B-15 asks if any of those Variants know that they (the TVA) exist yet, Mobius responds, "Nope. I guess one of 'em caused a little bit of a ruckus on 616 adjacent realm, but they handled it. So, we're all good for now." This sounds a lot like what we witnessed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which those titular heroes (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily) faced off against a Kang the Conqueror in the quantum realm (a 616 adjacent realm, if you will). Not only does this suggest that the majority of Loki Season 2 took place before the events of Quantumania, but it also seems to foreshadow the incoming threat that will lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ravonna Renslayer's Brief Moment in 'Loki's Season 2 Finale Calls Back to the Void From Season 1

Calling back to the first season of Loki, the final moments of this finale show Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in a familiar place. After being pruned two episodes ago, we didn't quite know what Ravonna's fate entailed, but now we see her in the Void at the End of Time, where we once met a slew of Loki Variants that were pruned from their branched timelines. In a somewhat tragic sequence, Ravonna sits, confused, and ominous flashes of purple appear before her, suggesting that Alioth has come for her.

All of Loki Season 1 and 2 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

