Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Loki.

The Big Picture The Loki Season 2 finale successfully concludes the character's journey and honors 14 years of storytelling.

Compared to Avengers: Infinity War, the Loki series gave the character the closure he deserved and delivered a truly meaningful redemption arc.

Loki understood the multifaceted nature of Loki's character and stayed true to his story while still exploring new possibilities.

At a time when Marvel Studios has seemingly hit an impasse — the inconsistent quality of projects like Secret Invasion combined with dwindling fan interest — the Loki Season 2 finale miraculously delivers not just a thematically coherent conclusion, but one that honors 14 years of storytelling, performance, and audience connection. Few viewers suspected that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) would become a god of time literally holding the universe together. Yet what other ending could there be? The Season 2 finale, "Glorious Purpose," properly reflects the character's lengthy journey in a way that's consistent with the series' sensibilities and the groundwork laid by four movies (plus, the Temporal Tree is an explicit reference to Yggdrasil, the mythological Norse tree of life). The finale is a boon, and that's because Loki never faltered in its vision. The creative team understood the assignment from day one: this was a story about our beloved Loki Odinson and Loki Odinson alone. They recognized the multifaceted character they had and therefore knew how to utilize him as a leading man — which also meant knowing where to leave him. With both seasons behind us (unless Marvel renews for a third installment), Loki's Olympic Gold Medal success is especially impressive compared to how Avengers: Infinity War fumbled the ball at giving Loki closure.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

How Does ‘Loki’ Season 2 Improve on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Thanks to director Kenneth Branagh, screenwriters Ashley Edward Miller, Zack Stentz, and Don Payne, and Tom Hiddleston's career-defining performance, Loki was never a character whose relevancy depended solely on Thor (Chris Hemsworth). He operated as a separate entity, one intrinsically linked to his brother but contributing to the larger framework. The first Thor movie facilitates Loki's tangible arc toward self-destructive villainy, and sympathetic villainy at that. His fall from grace was a tragedy and properly reflected as such. Likewise, his second evolution as an antihero-turned-hero in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok emerged as a byproduct of Loki's multiplicity of internal dilemmas — chiefly, his desperate need to belong and wanting to assuage his perpetual loneliness.

Loki's Season 2 finale provides a seamless conclusion to this set-up. The Variant god of mischief takes a different path to the same destination and then advances past his original counterpart. Unlike Avengers: Infinity War, which quashes any chance of Loki exploring his heroic streak, Loki the series plays out the fullness of his arc in its vibrant intricacies and contradictions. Loki's actions in "Glorious Purpose" are self-sacrificial and redemptive without resorting to Avengers: Infinity War's chief misstep: killing him for shock value in a lackluster, vaguely out-of-character confrontation that's supposed to establish Thanos' (Josh Brolin) power. Beyond the unsatisfactory decision to prove your new Big Bad's power on the basis that he can snap the neck of the original Big Bad, Loki's sacrifice in Infinity War lacks meaning. One action does not a quality redemption arc make, let alone when the moment isn't about Loki but in service of Thanos.

Setting aside the way Loki dies, which verges on unnecessarily graphic to the point of cruelty, he's far cleverer than his last moments permit. Even his less nuanced turn in The Avengers took pains to establish his wily intelligence and mercurial moods. Loki attacking Thanos with the Asgardian equivalent of a butter knife is rather ludicrous, especially considering Loki has already watched Thanos slaughter Asgardians in droves. He's in the same league as Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan); he has intimate knowledge of Thanos's power and his focused sadism. When Loki tries to convince Thanos that he's switching sides, he doesn't work his silver tongue believably. He doesn't play the long con. He doesn't use magic to fight. Tom Hiddleston pours all his Shakespearian poignancy into the scene, but the script doesn't appreciate him in return. He reads like an afterthought.

Although these choices rest on the shoulders of directors Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, it's also part and parcel of how the MCU's interconnected nature hampers its individual projects. Taika Waititi's deliberate work on Thor: Ragnarok was discarded for shock value. It's a reductive waste for Loki, one of the MCU's biggest contributors, to fall on Thanos's and Thor's narrative swords.

‘Loki’ Prioritized Character Over Spectacle