The Big Picture Season 2 of Loki concludes with the protagonist taking on a new role in the MCU, raising questions about the future of his journey.

While there are currently no plans for Loki to return to the MCU, his newfound powers and connection to the multiverse make him a vital character who may be needed in future projects.

The second season of Loki introduces new characters and explores time-traveling adventures, setting the stage for the fate of the Time Variance Authority and the integrity of the multiverse.

A new poster from the Season 2 finale of Loki has been released, and it features Tom Hiddleston's character wearing the brand-new costume that he earned during the final moments of the series. After spending years as an angry prince of Asgard, Loki is now tasked with keeping the multiverse from falling apart by taking a position similar to the one He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) had when he was introduced in Season 1. The reformed villain will now preserveevery reality conceived in the Marvel multiverse, but it remains to be seen if this was the conclusion of his journey, or the start of the next chapter.

When the second season of Loki began, Hiddleston's protagonist was confused after Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) seemingly threw him into a different dimension after she killed He Who Remains. Though Loki eventually reunites his allies, including Mobius (Owen Wilson), the added complication of time-slipping raised the stakes this season. The episode set the stage for more time-traveling adventures to determine the fate of the Time Variance Authority.

Ke Huy Quan was the biggest addition to the cast this time around, with the Academy Award winner playing O.B., a TVA technician who is integral to the plans to save the temporal organization. Beyond that, O.B. also helps Loki understand his time-slipping. This mastery of time helps Loki transcend his initial identity as the God of Mischief to become something more. While speculations have persisted about Loki's powers and new identity, Marvel has just confirmed his new mantle as God Loki.

Will Loki Return to the MCU?

Close

Even if the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are constantly returning in crossover projects, there are currently no plans to bring Loki back for any future installment of the franchise. However, that could easily change with how important the character has become to the integrity of the multiverse. When Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble once again in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, they could use his help, after all, he is now one of the most powerful characters in the MCU. What's more, Loki's new powers directly connects him to Kang the Conqueror and the multiverse itself. It remains to be seen if Hiddleston will reprise the role, or if the second season of Loki served as the God of Mischief's farewell.

Both seasons of Loki are available for streaming on Disney+. You can check out the new poster from the second season of Loki below:

Image via Marvel Studios

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

Watch Now