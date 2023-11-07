The Big Picture Loki Season 2 has been a standout from Marvel Studios, with a clear multiversal threat and crucial information for the MCU.

A new poster teases the finale, with Loki's control over reality and a message echoing He Who Remains' words.

As the season comes to a close, Loki will reset the timeline with the help of his friends, but the role of Miss Minutes and Ravonna remains uncertain.

Loki season 2 has arguable been the best thing coming out of Marvel Studios this year. Led by Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, the series has made the multiversal threat clear promisingly in its own contained world and fans are all in for it. Throughout five episodes, the series took fans to several timelines at different points in time while revealing some crucial information that can further be exploited on a grand MCU scale. Nonetheless, Loki still has the last trick up his sleeve as the season finale approaches.

To hype fans further and mark the occasion the makers have unveiled a new poster, which sees the silhouette of Loki with branched timelines behind him and a clear message, “Reality is not what you think it is,” echoing He Who Remains’ words. With Loki being able to control the stories now, the words have taken a new meaning.

What to Expect From the ‘Loki’ Finale

The penultimate episode ‘Science/Fiction,’ saw Loki slipping back in time before the Time Loom explodes. As he goes on to assemble his heroes, we get to see the lives of OB, Mobius, B 15, and Casey in their main timelines. “It's not about where, when, or why,” Loki says to the group in the final minutes. “It's about who,” as he slips back in time again. It is pretty clear from episode 5 that Loki will reset the timeline with the help of his friends, but it remains to be seen how along with how Miss Minutes and Ravonna, fit into the bigger picture.

The series cast Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros aka OB, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes among others. It’s unclear whether cast members like Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5 / Brad Wolfe, Kate Dickie as General Dox, and Liz Carr as Judge Gamble, will make a return in the final episode or not. Eric Martin serves as head writer with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the directing team for season 2, and their talent is on full display as each episode leaves the audiences wanting for more. Furthermore, Dan DeLeeuw and Kasra Farahani serve as additional directors. Overall the Loki team has managed to achieve the much-needed twist and turns that keeps the fans engaged.

The final episode of Loki Season 2 drops on November 8. You can check out the new poster below: