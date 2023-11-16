Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Loki Season 2.

The Big Picture The TVA's main purpose now is to monitor the variants of He Who Remains after the branching timelines have been spared.

Victor Timely's fate remains uncertain as a He Who Remains variant at the TVA, and his potential role in future storylines is unclear.

The paths of Sylvie and Mobius are open-ended, with rumors suggesting Mobius may appear in Deadpool 3, but their motivations and future fights remain unknown.

Season 2 of Loki is mournfully finished, and, despite offering us one of the most satisfying finales the MCU has ever given, a great deal of unknown remains. Loki (Tom Hiddleston), whom we've seemed to collectively deem the God of Stories and/or the God of Time (while Marvel Studios has dubbed him God Loki), has replaced the Temporal Loom with something better: himself. Seated on the throne at the End of Time, Loki accepts the burden of his glorious purpose — to remain alone, using his power to keep all timelines alive.

This means the full might of the multiverse lives on, beautifully depicted in the form of Yggdrasil, and the possibilities for the MCU going forward are, quite literally, infinite. Mobius (Owen Wilson), B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and O.B. (Ke Huy Quan) could very well continue their journeys from here, now that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) is no longer in control of the story. With that comes a ton of unanswered questions following Loki's conclusion. Let's get into it.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Seasons 2 Franchise Marvel

What Is the Main Purpose of the TVA Now?

It's more than simply the branching timelines he's given a second chance, though, Loki has spared the TVA from becoming collateral damage in He Who Remains' plan. They're back in full operation, but to what end, we have to wonder? Now operating with B-15 at the helm, we know that one of the TVA's newfound missions is to monitor the variants of He Who Remains. In the final moments of Loki's finale, we learn that the TVA became aware of the Kang we met in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and felt relief knowing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his cohorts successfully thwarted him.

However, now that they're no longer tasked with pruning branching timelines in order to maintain the Sacred Timeline, is the monitoring of He Who Remains' variants their sole purpose? When B-15 and Mobius had their conversation, they mentioned that their concern was whether those variants had become aware of the TVA's existence. If that's all they're meant to do, simply disbanding altogether would solve that problem, wouldn't it? Are they going to carry the burden of combating those variants, should they ever cause trouble, too?

Where Is Victor Timely After 'Loki' Season 2, and What Will Be His Fate?

Image via Disney+

What happens to Victor Timely (Majors) now? His status as a helpful and, thus far, loyal ally aside, he's still a He Who Remains variant. Is he going to stay at the TVA? If so, how does he feel about their tasks of monitoring variants of himself? This particular question is one of the most open-ended that we have. If we ever visit the TVA again, it feels as though the MCU would be obligated to address Victor Timely. B-15, Casey, and O.B. have their functions within the institution, but Victor's only recently arrived. If he remains at the TVA, will he join them in their work? Would he even want to? If the MCU chooses to go forward with the Kang-variant storyline (a matter will get to in a moment), it would be fitting for Victor to play a role within the immense cast of Kang's variants.

After 'Loki' Season 2, What's Next for Sylvie and Mobius?

Image via Disney+

Sylvie and Mobius are such wonderful characters, and they're both now left with rather open-ended paths, so is there room for them within the wider MCU? Rumors have been circling, suggesting that Owen Wilson will be reprising the role of Mobius in Deadpool 3. If that turns out to be true, a lot of fans would surely be pleased, and he'd no doubt deliver a great deal of comedic chemistry alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. That said, the emotional state we last saw Mobius wading in showed him feeling rather somber, watching his children live a happy life with a variant of himself. It's tough to say what motivations could spark Mobius to set off a new mission. The same goes for Sylvie; she, essentially, got what she wanted -- a chance for the branched timelines to live with free will. What fight might she have left within her?

What Really Happened to Ravonna Renslayer at the End of 'Loki' Season 2?

Image via Disney+

Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who was pruned two episodes prior to the finale, has arrived at the Void at the End of Time, where she's met with a storm-like wind and flashes of purple light. This, of course, seems to indicate that we witnessed her final moments before meeting a fatal end at the hands of Alioth, the entity serving as the fearsome guardian of the Void. The general rule of thumb would suggest that, if we didn't literally see the character die, they didn't. If she were to escape Alioth, she wouldn't be the first, after all. Imagining she survives, what could we expect to be next for Ravonna? Would she still feel loyal to He Who Remains' cause, or perhaps to that of a Kang variant, after all that she's been through?

Is Kang the Conqueror Still the MCU's Next Major Threat?

Image via Marvel Studios

We know that the TVA is monitoring the variants of He Who Remains, but as we saw at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there are a lot of Kang variants out there. With one of the MCU's upcoming films still (as far as we're aware) holding the title Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, can we expect Kang the Conqueror to still be the franchise's next big threat? Obviously, we have to consider this question in terms of the narrative that's been set up and within the context of Marvel Studios' behind-the-scenes troubles surrounding Jonathan Majors. There have been rumors regarding a possible recasting of the role, but those are accompanied by rumors of Marvel initiating a heap of rewrites and diverting the story toward a new villain altogether.

Is This the Last We'll See of Loki? What About His Variants?

Close

Loki, now God Loki, has completed one of the most fully fleshed-out and satisfying arcs of any character in the MCU. So, now what? Well, from a narrative standpoint, the smartest choice would be to simply leave him alone. Don't mess with a good thing, you know? With a character as beloved as Loki, however, it'll no doubt be tempting for the MCU to cash in on the fan devotion they've earned. Hopefully, if they do decide to revisit Tom Hiddleston's Loki again, it's through the use of one of his many variants out there in the multiverse.

Will Thor Ever Know What Kind of God Loki Has Become?

Image via Marvel Entertainment

Only time will tell about this one, but we've got to leave you with a rather heartbreaking question to ponder. Will our Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ever know what kind of god his brother has become? He's seen Loki at his very worst and at moments that hinted at his very best, and he never gave up on him. Even after seeing his brother wreak havoc as a true villain, however misguided he may have been, Thor always saw the good that he knew existed within Loki. It would be a true tragedy, especially after witnessing Loki's brutal death at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, for Thor to never learn of his brother's redemption and heroic sacrifice.