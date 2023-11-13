The Big Picture The finale of the second season of Loki brings Tom Hiddleston's 14-year journey to a satisfactory conclusion and has renewed fans' interest in the MCU.

The finale of Loki Season 2 garnered 11.2 million global views in its first three days, making it one of the most-viewed season finales on Disney+ this year.

The series is supported by a strong cast and crew, with talented actors and actresses on-screen and experienced writers and directors behind the scenes.

From God of Mischief to God Loki, the finale of the second season of the Loki series brings Tom Hiddleston’s 14-year journey to a satisfactory end, for now — he’s a Loki, after all! The series is arguably the MCU’s most interesting, well-designed, and executed series to date and it has managed to bring back fans to the brand in huge numbers. The finale of Loki Season 2 nabbed 11.2 million global views on Disney+ in its first three days, which is an increase from the premiere episode, the streamer announced. The recent episode was also the second most-viewed season finale on Disney+ this year.

With all its time slipping, ups and downs, and backward and forward shifts in the timeline, the crisp plot did not waste a minute and the finale clocked in just behind the season three finale of The Mandalorian, which wrapped up in April. No doubt Loki has renewed fans’ interest in the MCU and was able to close the year with a bang for the studio on the small screen. The popularity of the show held steady throughout the season with every episode racking up over 11 million views during their premiere weeks. It’ll be interesting to see how the series fares on Nielsen charts.

‘Loki’ Is Backed by Strong Talents