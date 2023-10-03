The Big Picture The early response to the second season of Loki is overwhelmingly positive, with critics and viewers praising it as excellent and a return to form.

Ke Huy Quan's performance in the series is being singled out for praise, with many calling it standout and exceptional.

However, there are some critics and viewers who find the story of the second season to have less direction and are less excited about the upcoming Avengers film as a result.

It seems, maybe, our savior has arrived? The initial responses to the eagerly awaited second season of Loki have arrived, and it appears that Marvel enthusiasts are in for another delightful experience. Those who were fortunate enough to get an early glimpse of Loki season two have taken to social media to share their thoughts, describing the Disney+ series' comeback as excellent and a return to form, with plenty of praise going to the core cast of Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia DiMartino and newcomer Ke Huy Quan.

In the second season of Loki, the story unfolds following the jaw-dropping season finale. Loki now finds himself embroiled in a fierce struggle for the very essence of the Time Variance Authority. Teaming up with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and an array of both familiar and fresh faces, Loki embarks on a perilous journey through a continuously expanding and more treacherous multiverse. His mission is to locate Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and uncover the profound meaning behind the concepts of free will and one's grand purpose

Collider's Steve Weintraub was one of the first to see the first four episodes of the new season, describing them as "excellent" and praising Ke's addition to the cast.

What's The Word on 'Loki' Season 2?

The Hollywood Handle also praised the importance of Ke Huy Quan's casting in the series, while Box Office Mexico also took to singling out Jonathan Majors, whose Kang the Conqueror is a looming shadow throughout.

Other reactions label the series as frenetic and intense, incredible inventive and creative, and Marvel's best television series.

A Universe Without Acclaim

It wasn't all universal praise, however. There are some criticisms to be found among all the positivity, however, with some critics and viewers taking issue with a story that had "less direction" than before, and claiming it had left them less excited about the upcoming Avengers film as a result.

The second season of Loki is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on October 5, 2023, as part of Phase Five of the MCU.