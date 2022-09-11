One of the biggest smash hits of Disney+ last year was the Loki series. While it isn't exactly a shock that fan-favorite Loki Laufeyson would get such a strong response from audiences, it proceeded to get a season renewal after a superb first season – the first and, so far, only Disney+ MCU show to get a renewal. On the D23 Expo stage this weekend, Kevin Feige brought out Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and a surprise new cast member: Ke Huy Quan! After gaining praise as Waymond Wang in another multiverse adventure called Everything Everywhere All At Once, it seems Quan will be jumping back into the multiverse again.

Aside from announcing Quan and revealing that they just flew in from London while shooting Season 2 for the past 12 weeks – and proceeded to immediately get on a plane back to London after the panel, the presentation for Loki Season 2 was short. But, unlike some other even shorter announcements (looking at you Fantastic 4) it delivered something fans have been waiting a long time to see: a first look at the new season.

While it was impossible to capture every detail of what was happening on screen, we did our best to gather notes from the exclusive first look. The clip, which played like a trailer, starts with Loki (Hiddleston) struggling down a hallway. He looks as if he is being pulled apart. Jump cuts shuffle through different versions of him while eerie music plays. "This is going to sound strange," he says. "I've been pulled through time, and I saw terrible, awful things."

It's unclear who he is talking to but it's clear that the TVA and the universe are in dire straits, or as Loki puts it, "facing utter destruction." Although this is a world where no one seems to remember Loki, judging from the footage, it doesn't take long for him and Mobius (Wilson) to team back up again. This time, they face a bigger foe than Sylvie (Di Martino). We see shots of Loki smashing through a wall in the TVA and Kang's face is sculpted in a repeating pattern in gold beneath it.

Then we see him jumping through time, at one point looking like he's in Prohibition era, and with Mobius at his side; as well as multiple variants of himself. But, of course, the most important variant seems to be missing from these shenanigans. We spot Sylvie sporting a scruffier look, over-the-ear headphones on, looking quite morose in a typical-looking living room. It seems like she still hasn't found equilibrium after killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). We're looking forward to Loki and Sylvie's reunion, but it doesn't look like it's happened just yet.

Ke Huy Quan is visible in one scene, looking like a TVA worker, and we also see the return of Eugene Cordero's desk clerk, Casey. The footage also shows Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer. The whole mood of the first look trailer feels almost creepy. There are some moments in the beginning that emulate horror more than anything else. Although, as the trailer ends, we have a scene between Mobius and Loki where Loki lists all the people who find him annoying (spoiler alert: it's a long list).

Without much more to go on, all we know is that Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off, Loki is back in the TVA after separating from Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don't seem to know who he is. The new and returning cast of characters will be "exploring the ever expanding and infinitely more dangerous multiverse," says Tom Hiddleston.

Owen Wilson adds that the season will have characters continuously asking themselves, "How did I get here?" Time will tell if we get those answers.

Loki Season 2 premieres 2023.

