Ever since Loki ended up in an alternate timeline where Kang presides over the TVA, in 2021s Loki Season 1, fans have been trying to anticipate where our God of Mischief will land in the vast Marvel multiverse. The eagerness to get a hint at Season 2 finally finds a resolve in the new Disney+ trailer showcasing the streamer’s various offerings for the year 2023, which gives us a passing look at our favorite character.

The trailer introduces Tom Hiddleston’s Loki as “this handsome fellow,” who seems to be having another interrogation in an alternate TVA. In the following shot we see Owen Wilson’s Mobius telling Loki “a little over the top, don’t you think?” Interestingly, Hiddleston is seen alongside two more identical Lokis, perhaps variants or maybe projections. In the first season, we got to meet various variants of Loki through Sylvie, Alligator Loki, Old Loki, Young Loki, President Loki, and more. It’ll be interesting to see how many more variants the trickster meets in his attempt to stop Kang. In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot towards the end of the trailer, we see Loki in a TVA prisoner jumpsuit, in a free fall. In another blink-and-miss moment early in the trailer, Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie is seen distressed or maybe bored out of her life.

In a trailer revealed by Marvel Studios at the D23 expo, it was shown that Loki had been “pulled through time,” and had seen “terrible, awful things." The footage also revealed that no one seemed to remember Loki in the new world, but it doesn't take long for him and Mobius (Wilson) to team back up again. Though this time, they face a bigger multiversal foe in form of Kang, the Conqueror. Per the footage Di Martino’s Sylvie is back in new avatar and so is Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Ravonna Renslayer, also, Ke Huy Quan was featured as a TVA employee.

It's certain that the second season will pick up from where Season 1 left off. Given the time-jumping, multiverse-spanning story that the series follows, none of the characters will be the same as we last saw them. Loki Season 1 also gave us our first look at the upcoming big bad Kang The Conqueror, or more accurately, his variant known as 'He Who Remains'. After the events of the first season, the multiverse has been further destabilized in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will take us deeper into the conflict of the Multiverse Saga as Kang plays the official antagonist of the movie.

Loki Season 2 is expected to drop sometime in 2023. You can check out the new Disney+ trailer below: