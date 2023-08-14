The Big Picture McDonald's collaborates with Marvel's Loki series to promote their "As Featured In" meal, featuring characters mentioning their favorite meals and dropping the company's name.

The new footage from Loki Season 2 shows Loki encountering Sylvie at McDonald's and Mobius treating a TVA prisoner to a milkshake.

The "As Featured In" meal includes a medium soft drink, medium fries, and a choice of Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or Big Mac, with Loki branding and Sweet 'N Sour Sauce included.

McDonald's has released a new one-minute clip which includes footage from the second season of Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, which sees Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino reprise their roles from the first season of the acclaimed multiverse-travelling sci-fi series. The fresh order of Loki continues the story right after the surprising season finale, where Loki (Hiddleston) is caught up in a struggle for control over the Time Variance Authority.

Teaming up with Mobius (Wilson), Hunter B-15, and a mix of familiar and new faces in Season 2, Loki ventures through a Multiverse that's getting bigger and more perilous. All this to find Sylvie (Di Martino), Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the real essence of having the power to choose one's own path and meaningful destiny.

The delicious new footage sees Loki, no doubt fuelling up for the winding road ahead, encountering Sylvie, who's working behind the counter at McDonald's, eagerly awaiting to hear what the God of Mischief would like from the menu, while we also see Mobius and a TVA prisoner, played by Rafael Casal, enjoying some tasty milkshakes at the table, with the gentleman that is Mobius pointing out he treated the prisoner to a shake of his own. What a guy. We hope he gets his jet-ski.

Image via Disney+

A Tasty Collaboration

The video clip is all part of a promotional push by the company for their upcoming "As Featured In" meal, which celebrates their presence in film and television over the years. The clip, which involves characters mentioning their favourite meals and dropping the company's name, includes projects as varied as Pulp Fiction, Richie Rich, Seinfeld, Friends, The Office, The Fifth Element, Reality Bites, The Longest Yard and more. The "As Featured In" meal launches today, and it will include a medium soft drink, a medium serving of fries, and your choice of either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or Big Mac. To make it even better, they've thrown in some McDonald’s Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce too, all covered in Loki branding.

Alongside Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, and Casal, the cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Tara Strong as Miss Minutes and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

You can see the fun clip, with the new footage from Loki Season 2, embedded down below. The series begins streaming on October 6, exclusively on Disney+.