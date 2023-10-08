The Big Picture Get your hands on the Pop! Mobius Funko, a meticulously crafted collectible that embodies Owen Wilson's MCU character, ready to save the timeline.

Accompanying Mobius is the Loki Pop! Funko, a masterful representation of Tom Hiddleston's iconic antihero, perfect for any Loki fan.

With Loki Season 2 now airing on Disney+, these Funkos are a true emblem of the story, capturing the battle for the TVA's true purpose and destiny. Pre-order yours now.

Loki Season 2 is back but so are some new Funko pops of your favorite TVA agent Mobius and MCU’s God of Mischief himself side-by-side. Finally on the same team, the duo is trying their very best to prevent the world from collapsing.

First, we’ve got the Pop! Mobius! Standing at approximately 3.95 inches tall, this vinyl bobblehead will be a good collectible for every Marvel enthusiast! Adorned in his iconic TVA temporal core suit, Mobius is prepared to prevent any temporal devastation. It’s a meticulously crafted collectible that looks as authentic as Owen Wilson's soft-spoken MCU character, Mobius — right down to the fine details. Housed in a sleek window display box, the Mobius! Pop! will instantly make a statement about the intricate layers of Loki Season 2 and the MCU in general.

But why stop there? Accompanying Mobius is none other than the god of mischief himself, Loki! The Loki Pop! stands slightly taller at 4.1 inches and is a masterful representation of Tom Hiddleston's iconic antihero. He’s cloaked in a suit he can be seen wearing in Season 2 in a vinyl bobblehead that exudes an air of mischief and yet maintains simplicity. The pop comes in a chic window display box and looks better side-by-side with Mobius in his temporal core suit.

‘Loki’ Season 2 is Now Airing on Disney+

Close

After a hiatus and series of images, trailers, and teasers creating urgency with all those time slips, Loki is now finally airing every Friday at 9:00 PM EST. The first episode is already out with five more in the pipeline for the remaining season. In the gripping finale of Loki Season 1, a cascade of events unfolded that set the stage for Season 2. Sylvie's (played by Sophia Di Martino) vengeance-driven act of slaying He Who Remains, led to an immediate fragmentation of the timeline, propelling the MCU into a vast multiverse. Evidently, Loki eventually found himself in an alternate TVA where he was a stranger to all.

Loki, which is the first MCU show to get a second season, is now growing on top of this backdrop. The new season will further explore the battle for the TVA's true purpose and destiny. The ramifications of the splintered timeline are vast. Loki will have to deal with an unfamiliar TVA, followed by him and Mobius teaming up to rectify the problems coming up — the fate of TVA personnel, Mobius’s past, and beyond.

These Loki Funko pops are a true emblem of this story unfolding in Loki Season 2. You can pre-order your Mobius and Loki Funkos right now.