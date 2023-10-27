If you loved the exploration of the Chicago World’s Fair in Loki Season 2, Funko has a special treat for you. The makers have dropped a new two-pack with Loki and Mobius in their 1893 looks. The new figurines take on the likeness of Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson from episode three when they traveled to Chicago to fetch Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely. The vinyl bobbleheads are approximately 4.15 and 4.25-inches tall and come complete with period attire. The figurines come in a 2-pack display box making it perfect for any collectors’ addition.

The second season of Loki is turning out to be everything fans wanted, from interesting characters to exploration of different timelines to the fate of the universe at stake, the series presents thrilling twists and turns. The latest episode, saw the most unexpected cliffhanger as the Time Loom gets out of hand finally and washes away TVA as fans aren’t sure if is this the end of the timeline of another trick of He Who Remains. From Miss Minutes’ villainous turn to Victor Timely turning into spaghetti there were ample moments that left everyone speechless and anxious for the next episode.

The Talents Behind ‘Loki’ Season 2

The series also cast Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros aka OB, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey, Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5 / Brad Wolfe, Kate Dickie as General Dox, Liz Carr as Judge Gamble, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes among others. While it is interesting to see returning cast members adding more layers to their characters, it's new additions like Quan and Dickie (RIP General Dox) that steal the show in the most pertinent moments.

Image via Disney+

Eric Martin serves as head writer with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead leading the directing team for season 2, and their talent is on full display as each episode is well crafted and leaves the audiences wanting for more. Furthermore, Dan DeLeeuw and Kasra Farahani serve as additional directors. Over all the Loki team has managed to achieve much-needed twist and turns that adds to the Multiversal saga.

Loki Season 2 drops a new episode every Thursday on Disney+. You can pre-order the new Pops here and check them out below: