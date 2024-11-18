Last year saw the MCU's God of Mischief get a bittersweet sendoff with the Season 2 finale of Loki on Disney+. After six movies and a television series, Tom Hiddleston's titular character finally found his ultimate end, sacrificing everything to watch over time alone for the rest of eternity and effectively becoming the bedrock of the multiverse. It's the culmination of one of Marvel's most impactful character arcs, closing with Loki realizing his "glorious purpose" and becoming something much greater as the God of Stories. Though he may be bound forever at the end of time, Diamond Select Toys has recreated his form with a new Marvel Gallery Diorama and Collider can share an exclusive look ahead of pre-orders opening this Friday.

The God Loki PVC statue stands roughly 11 inches tall and features the character in his new green robes and massive horned headpiece from the finale. Taking a step forward with his hand outstretched, the gravitas of his presence is captured with his cape flowing behind him as he approaches on a base reflecting the ground at the Citadel at the End of Time. With his other hand, Loki holds the green strands that represent the many different timelines and universes that he weaves into a new World's Tree with him at the center. The design created by Barry Bradfield and intricately sculpted by Juan Ramos perfectly captures the character's final moments in the MCU thus far and projects him at his most powerful while he holds the very fabric of the multiverse together. It will come packaged in a full-color window box for $85 USD.

Since his introduction in Thor, Loki has been a fan-favorite among moviegoers for being an ever-evolving trickster with a better heart than he lets on. He's the first big bad to appear in the MCU in 2013's The Avengers, though subsequent films have followed his journey toward redemption and his caring if tumultuous relationship with his older brother until his death at Thanos's hand in Avengers: Infinity War. Loki has helped push the character even further, following a variant of the anti-hero that had yet to go through the developments of Thor: The Dark World or Thor: Ragnarök. After he was initially forced to work with the Time Variance Authority to find his rogue variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), the sort of crime thriller served as another showcase of the anti-hero's willingness to choose the side of good in the end, with his tragic choice in the Season 2 finale the greatest example yet of where his heart lies.​​​​​​

Is There a Future Beyond 'Loki'?

Both seasons of Loki have been hailed as among the best modern Marvel television has to offer, capped off with one of the most satisfying goodbyes for any character from the cinematic universe thus far. Yet, not everything was wrapped up in a neat bow when the credits rolled for the final time, especially when it comes to Loki's allies. Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15, for one, recently collided with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) in Deadpool & Wolverine, but the future for other members of the TVA remains to be seen.

As for the main character himself, Season 2 was almost certainly a curtain call. While executive producer Kevin Wright wouldn't shut the door on a third season or another project with the same team, he also told Collider's Therese Lacson that the show's 12th episode was viewed as the end when they planned things out for a second run. Hiddleston, for his part, also feels comfortable with leaving Loki where he's at. In an interview earlier this year with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his next big role in The Life of Chuck, he discussed how the finale felt like a full-circle moment for his trickster, adding that "there's a kind of closure, and the broken soul that he started with in the very first Thor movie is healed because he's always been a character who doesn't belong, and finally, he finds a place to belong, and people to belong to. So, I felt very happy with the conclusion of that."

The God Loki PVC statue will be available to pre-order on the official Diamond Selects Toys site this Friday, November 22.

