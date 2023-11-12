Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Loki Season 2.

The Big Picture Loki becomes the most powerful being in the MCU, not in terms of physical strength, but in his ability to control time and rewrite destiny.

Through his journey of self-discovery, Loki realizes the importance of free will and makes the ultimate sacrifice to protect reality.

By ascending to the role of the god of time, Loki becomes isolated but fulfills his glorious purpose of protecting each timeline in the multiverse.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is now the most powerful being in the MCU. Not in a punchingly superpowered way — because that place might still be held by superskrull G’iah (Emilia Clarke) — but in a godlike time-controlling way. In the last episodes of Season 2 of Loki, the former god of mischief managed to control his time-slipping and travel willingly to different parts of his timeline. While the rewriting of destiny called back to a comic book storyline in which he turns into the god of stories, this plot and character evolution is so much more. Some learning, experimenting, and emotional discoveries later, Loki realizes he has to make the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of reality and free will. In one of the most bonkers twists the MCU has seen, Loki defies his destiny of losing, transcending into his glorious purpose and transforming into the god of time.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Franchise Marvel

‘Loki’ Shifts the MCU Status Quo at the End of Season 2

Loki Season 2's finale takes the multiverse through a rollercoaster of emotions. At first thinking there might be a way to fix things by time-slipping every time Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) fails to use the Throughput Multiplier to fix the Temporal Loom, it eventually becomes clear that not even the original plan will alleviate the Sacred Timeline’s collapse. Loki then goes back further in time, to when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (also Majors) to try and talk her out of killing him once and for all. None of his attempts to do this work, and He Who Remains tells Loki he’ll have to kill Sylvie because the Sacred Timeline’s fail-safe nature will make it impossible to fit all the branched timelines and continue without him.

Loki doesn’t give up and goes way back when he met Mobius (Owen Wilson) to ask him for advice on how to decide who lives and who dies. At some points, it seems Loki might make the tough choice and kill Sylvie, but a last meeting with her convinces him the lack of free will is not a way to live. That’s how he decides to take Victor’s place by walking the gangway himself, destroying the Loom, then picking up the withering timelines and moving towards the Citadel at the End of Time. His ascension essentially makes him the god of time, isolated from everyone, but knowing he saved them all and defied his destiny by sitting on a throne and truly fulfilling his glorious purpose. It feels catastrophic, the way Captain America: The Winter Soldier destroyed S.H.I.E.L.D. as a superhuman government authority. In that sense, the Loki series got rid of the ultimate decider of the multiverse’s fate, and established Loki as the protector of each and every timeline.

Loki Becomes the God of Time in the Season 2 Finale

Image via Disney+

There are similarities that this version of Loki shares with the god of stories seen in comic books, like the power to rewrite history. But it’s the differences that keep pulling them apart. The god of stories has the power to communicate with Those Who Sit Above in Shadow, who are basically the Gods of the gods. He also has the ability to break the fourth wall, and the MCU has shown that power fully developed by Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk, with Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool soon to join her.

The show’s version of Loki develops new powers that are all time-related. He can time-slip inside the TVA — an impossible feat according to Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) — a place where time doesn’t exist. He’s unaffected by temporal radiation, which is clear when he walks through the gangway without protection against it and the energy from the Loom’s explosion. Furthermore, he’s able to ascend into the End of Time without having to cross through Alioth. Loki’s defying of all time-constraining rules builds up and cements his status as the god of time. If there’s any doubt, a final shot of the episode shows him holding the multiverse and the timelines in his hands — literally!

The Power to Control Time Has Been Limited to Objects in the MCU

Close

The power of controlling time is a concept the MCU hasn’t taken lightly at all, with every instance of time travel having been limited to the possession of an object or a time machine. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) used time control by using the Eye of Agamotto, which held the Time Stone inside it. It allowed him to prevent an Earth-shattering catastrophe by negotiating with Dormammu a few too many times. As seen in Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) bangle also harnesses the power of time and space displacement. With it, Kamala was able to interact with her great-grandmother and fulfilled a time paradox in which she was destined to reunite her grandmother with her great-grandfather. Finally, in Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), with the help of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), builds a time machine that allows them to travel to key points in history through the Quantum realm to be able to collect the Infinity Stones.

Loki now harnesses the power of coming and going through time, manipulating it at his will. This would have meant something totally different for the Loki of Avengers; the Loki from Loki has undergone a journey of self-discovery that transformed him into an empathetic being. Knowing the power of friendship and love — even as short-lived as it may have been — has allowed him to wisely manipulate time in a selfless quest for survival. While Loki’s newfound powers initially alluded to him becoming the god of stories, his ethereal ascension makes him more like the Beyonder, particularly in how he inhabits a place beyond space and time, able to oversee all. Loki is now the first MCU character to harness the power of time within him, and that makes him the most powerful being alive, but the most isolated as well. Whether he’ll be able to join his timeline — or at least get in touch with his loved ones — ever again is doubtful, as he’s now the ethereal being holding everything together. This transformation allows his character to come full circle, particularly by defying his destiny as someone who loses and finding both his glorious purpose and his throne. Loki began in the MCU trying to end lives, but he then became fixated on saving them. Now he's the being who powers the entire multiverse.

Loki Season 2 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+