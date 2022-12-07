Loki Season 2 is one Disney+ series fans are eagerly waiting for. Season 1 gave us the first look at Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains and teased his return as a version of Kang the Conqueror for next season. (In between we’ll see a version of him in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.) Apart from Kang and the titular Loki(s), one character that fans are really wondering about is Ravonna Renslayer, who at the end of the season was seen leaving without any explanation. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gugu Mbatha-Raw discussed what’s next for her character.

When Ravonna left, before the TVA fell, fans were certain she’ll be seen in Season 2. The actor confirmed her presence by sharing her experience of filming the new season. "It's been amazing to shoot the second season of Loki," Raw said. She further teased the exciting events of Loki Season 2, revealing that fans "are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting."

Right from the start, Ravonna was a character fans paid attention to given she was an imperative authority in the TVA. As the season unfolded, we get to see that she too was a variant and certainly working under Kang’s commands. The actor further commended the production saying, "The thing that I found with Loki's second season is everyone on the crew knows your character and I've never had that before, stepping onto a set where people already know your character.”

In the comics, Ravonna meets Kang the Conqueror and becomes his lover, something which was slyly hinted at in season 1. Though it’ll be interesting to see whether their paths cross as the studio has a penchant to not repeat comic book storylines as it is. Speaking of the fate of her character she said, "In Loki, Ravonna is a powerful presence," adding that in season 2, "selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I'm really excited about." Given the actor’s comments, it’ll be interesting to see which path she takes and how her character fits into the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will give us a good understanding of the big bad of the Multiverse Saga.

All episodes of Loki are streaming on Disney+ and Season 2 is expected to drop sometime in Summer 2023.