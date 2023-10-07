The Big Picture Hot Topic has released a new line of clothing and accessories inspired by Loki Season 2.

The second season of Loki continues the multiversal time traveling storyline, with Loki dealing with the consequences of Sylvie's actions and the emergence of multiple universes.

The cast of Loki Season 2 includes familiar faces from the previous season, as well as new additions such as Ke Huy Quan and Kate Dickie, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki.

Loki fans heads up, now you can gear up for the new episodes of the second season with Hot Topic’s new collection. In celebration of Season 2's release, the retail chain has unveiled a new clothing line to keep you warm and snuggly this spooky season. The new collection features a wide variety including Sylvie-themed long-sleeve tops and a coat, TVA hoodies, a double-breasted coat, a Loki-style hooded dress, and a button-up shirt, along with a metallic headpiece, jewelry, bags, and much more.

The new line makes a perfect collection for fans who love their Marvel merchandise or are simply fans of Loki and his numerous variants. The color schemes are identical to the series; with lots of pastels, oranges, and the God of Mischief’s signature black and green spread across the collection. Furthermore, the line has revived many popular designs from its 2021 Loki collection.

After much fan contention over various films and series of phase 4, Loki is finally peeling back the layers of its multiversal mystery satisfyingly. The series picks right up where the previous season left off as we see Loki time slipping in the TVA. Following the events of the first season, Season 2 provides the expected slow-burning thrilling plot right from Episode 1. In the new season, Loki is dealing with the aftermath of Sylvie killing He Who Remains and a spiraling multiverse. The season seems promising, garnering initial positive reviews from fans and critics. Loki Season 2 will also likely set up the events for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Who Stars in ‘Loki’ Season 2?

Image via Disney+

The series brings back a majority of the cast from the previous season alongside recent additions such as Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros aka OB and Kate Dickie as General Dox introduced in the opening episode. The series cast Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey, Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5 / Brad Wolfe, Liz Carr as Judge Gamble, and Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90. Further rounding off the cast in returning roles is Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, and Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains/Victor Timely.

Loki drops a new episode of the six-part series every Thursday. You can check out Hot Topic’s new collection below and order here: