The plot revolves around Loki and Mobius conducting detective work to unravel the mysteries surrounding Kang the Conqueror, including a trip to an old-timey fair that may connect with a post-credits scene from Quantumania.

Although there are concerns about Jonathan Majors' legal situation, he is confirmed to be part of the cast for Loki Season 2, but the future of his role as Kang remains uncertain depending on how his legal situation unfolds.

It's been a difficult year for Marvel, make no mistake about it. Some of their recent projects like Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion didn't perform as well as expected. Additionally, there have been concerns about Jonathan Majors' legal situation. However, there's a silver lining amidst the struggles: the trailer for Loki Season 2 is out, and it looks fantastic. The new season promises to bring back beloved characters like Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Sophia Di Martino's Loki variant Sylvie, and Owen Wilson's TVA detective Mobius. Moreover, the introduction of the wonderful Ke Huy Quan adds a spark to the story as our gang attempts to untangle the mysterious events affecting the timeline.

Alongside that trailer comes a host of new images from the series, showcasing the likes of Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Ke, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Musaku, with the promise of much more to come. The pictures also show off that beautiful '70s-themed retro-analogue yet futuristic aesthetic that was so captivating to behold last time around. It truly was one of the best-looking Marvel projects in recent years.

The plot follows Loki and Mobius as they attempt to tail Sylvie through the multiverse to undo the damage she caused at the end of Season 1, when she unceremoniously killed He Who Remains (Majors), a variant of Kang the Conqueror, who turned up later in Quantumania as a much more sinister character.

So, this season seems to be all about detective work, with Loki and Mobius digging into the past to find out more about Kang, or the guy who became He Who Remains. Hopefully, this will help sort out the whole time travel mess too. They even take a trip to an old-timey fair, which might connect with the post-credits scene from Quantumania, where Majors shows up as 'Victor Timely.' Although Majors doesn't feature much in the trailer, it looks like he'll stick around for Loki Season 2.

The Multiversal Elephant in the Room

Here's the thing, though, Marvel hasn't said anything yet about what they'll do with Majors' role as Kang following his arrest and the abuse allegations against him. Guess we'll have to wait and see. For Loki, it's most likely too far gone to do anything about it, with Disney confirming Majors as part of the cast, but going forward, and depending how his legal situation unfolds, Disney may not be left with much of a choice in the matter.

Loki Season 2 drops on Disney+ on October 6th. Check out the new images down below.

