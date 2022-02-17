Disney+ has been expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its line of shows dedicated to major and recurring players. The premiere of Loki saw record viewing numbers on the streaming platform, along with rave reviews for its story and Tom Hiddleston’s performance as the titular character. As the show begins its second season, fans are eager to hear any and all updates regarding production. Per an exclusive with Deadline, Disney has tapped Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to co-direct a majority of the episodes of Loki Season 2.

The duo will replace the previous director Kate Herron, who chose not to return following the Season 1 finale. “I always planned to be just on for this,” Herron explained in a July interview, “I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here, and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.” Benson and Moorhead will also direct two episodes of another upcoming Marvel show, Moon Knight, premiering in March. Reportedly, it was the duo’s work on the show that impressed Disney executives enough to quickly attachment them to Loki’s second season.

Loki premiered in June 2021 and ran until mid-July. The six-episode season quickly became a character study into Hiddleston’s long-time Marvel villain-turned hero. Season 1 players Owen Wilson, who played Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer have confirmed to be returning. In an interview with The Wrap, Wilson confirmed that filming will start soon.

Image via Disney+

Original writer and showrunner Michael Waldron is also returning to the show but as an executive producer alongside Hiddleston. Eric Martin will pen the upcoming six episodes of the second season. Many plot details are still under wraps, but the chance of meeting variants of fan-favorite characters remains high as ever. Fans know that season 1’s finale led to the creation of the multiverse, which was then broke in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Many upcoming marvel projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will deal with the fallout of Sylvie’s and Doctor Strange’s actions.

With Benson and Moorhead at the helm, the upcoming season is set to be as visually stunning as its debut season. The duo have collaborated on a number of projects including 2019 reboot of The Twilight Zone and sci-fi horror show Archive 81. While production gets underway, fans eagerly await news regarding the MCU’s next time-breaking phase.

