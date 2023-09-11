The Big Picture OB, portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, joins Loki Season 2 as a curious technician at the TVA.

Season 1's creation of the multiverse has caused instability in the MCU, with multiple timelines crashing and infinite variants of Loki's heroes appearing.

Loki faces a dangerous threat in Victor Timely, and the future of the MCU hangs in the balance as the god of mischief prepares to face the villain and his variants.

A new character is about to light up the hallways of the TVA in Loki Season 2. OB, portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, joins the superhero series in its sophomore run and a new look at the character has been shared by Entertainment Weekly. While the organization in charge of keeping the correct flow of time going introduced plenty of characters during the first installment, the new episodes will introduce the curious technician as the God of Mischief played by Tom Hiddleston tries to get to the bottom of yet another mystery involving different timelines. The second season might be as unpredictable as its predecessor was.

OB is said to be an expert with machines, understanding and capable of modifying every piece of technology available within the premises of the Time Variance Agency. Since his knowledge could be very useful while attempting to travel across different timelines, Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) might need the new character's help. After the events of the first season, the multiverse was created in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now the characters directly involved with its origin have to deal with the consequences it might bring to every single protagonist in the franchise. For an organization that exists outside of time and space, the TVA could certainly use a break.

After Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the final episode of the first season, things related to time in the MCU have become extremely unstable, with multiple timelines crashing into each other, and apparently infinite variants of the heroes audiences know and love running around across different realities. And, as seen in the post-credits sequence from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, yet another variant of the formidable antagonist, Victor Timely, has come up with an evil plan, and only Loki truly knows what he's capable of.

Image via Disney+

The Future of the MCU is at Stake

Loki has a very tough challenge ahead of him, with Kang's intelligence and intimidating amount of power making him a very dangerous threat, While the outcome of his upcoming clash with Victor Timely is currently unknown, the villain and his variants are set to face Earth's mightiest heroes when Avengers: The Kang Dynasty premieres in movie theaters around the world. Thanos (Josh Brolin) might be gone, but that doesn't mean that the people of the MCU are safe. Let's just hope the new generation of heroes can be as strong as the previous one.

You can check out the new image from Loki below, before the series returns to Disney+ on October 6: