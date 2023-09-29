The Big Picture Loki's second season will continue the story and take him on another adventure through time and space.

The new TVA technician, O.B., is a valuable asset with vast knowledge and will help Loki and Mobius solve a new mystery.

The Earth's Mightiest Heroes will have to assemble again to stop Kang, the powerful villain threatening to destroy reality.

The second season of Loki will expand upon the story introduced in the first installment, sending the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) across another adventure through time and space. A new featurette released by Marvel Studios focuses on O.B., the new TVA technician portrayed by Ke Huy Quan. The brand-new character is one of the smartest people in the entire organization, with his vast knowledge about the technology used by the Time Variance Authority resulting useful for Loki and Mobius as they try to get to the bottom of a new mystery.

After Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) executed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the conclusion of the first season, the time stream hasn't gone back to normal, and chaos reigns supreme on the TVA. In addition to the new status quo implemented on the agents who used to work on preventing multiple realities from spawning, Loki has been trapped in what is known as time-slipping. Thrown around between the past and the present, the God of Mischief needs to find a way to stabilize himself before it's too late.

While things were left off in an ambiguous place by the time credits rolled on the first season of the show, Loki doesn't have time to think about his relationship with Sylvie. There are other loose threads to chase out there, and he'll need the help of Mobius and O.B. to find the way to go. Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) left the TVA behind when she found out her reality was fake, and she hasn't been seen since she packed her backs and went looking for the true origin of the organization she had dedicated centuries of her existence to.

A Villain for the Earth's Mightiest Heroes

The reason Loki could find himself involved with O.B. is because the technician knows how to operate any time of machine the protagonist might require. After all, Loki hasn't forgotten He Who Remains' warnings about his variants coming to destroy reality as he knows it, and the main character is incredibly afraid of what could happen next. Kang's power is so intense that the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will need to assemble again in order to stop him in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Time is running out, and countless versions of the most powerful villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen are on their way.

You can check out the new featurette from the second season of Loki below, before the series returns to Disney+ on October 5: