The Big Picture Lucky Charms is releasing a limited-edition cereal box featuring Loki to celebrate the premiere of the second season of Loki on Disney+.

The second season follows Loki as he deals with the potential collapse of the Time Variance Authority.

Loki will be joined by Mobius and O.B. as they try to prevent the TVA and its variants from being erased, running into dangerous familiar faces along the way.

The second season of Loki is about to premiere on Disney+, marking the return of the titular hero played by Tom Hiddleston as he tries to deal with the imminent collapse of the Time Variance Authority. One company very eager to celebrate the release of the new episodes of the Marvel Studios series is Lucky Charms, which will release a limited-edition cereal box featuring the God of Mischief. The box will be available to order on the WalMart website on October 6 at 11:30 AM PT and will come with a double view cover, allowing consumers to see the original Lucky Charms design and the one featuring Hiddleston's character.

More than two years after the first season came to a close, the second installment of Loki will follow this version of the God of Mischief after Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) sent him to a different dimension after killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). With no one taking care of the multiple branching realities, Marvel Studios' multiverse was created, allowing stories like What If...? to take place. The possibilities are endless in the new landscape, but that doesn't mean Loki won't have to face multiple problems coming his way.

Fortunately, Loki won't be alone in his new adventure, with Owen Wilson returning to the role of Mobius that was made popular during the first season of the show. The unlikely duo of time traveling agents will have to find a way to prevent the TVA, and every variant that has been forced to work there for centuries, from being erased from existence. With the help of the intelligent technician O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), the team will need to travel across history to find out more about the TVA's origin, even if that means running into familiar faces that could be dangerous.

'Loki' Season 2 Will Feature a Formidable Villain

Image via Disney+

Back when the first season of Loki premiered in 2021, Jonathan Majors was introduced as a seemingly kind variant of Kang the Conqueror, the villain who is supposed to take over the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the franchise's current Multiverse Saga. He Who Remains warned Loki and Sylvie that, if he happened to be killed, his variants would be able to access the MCU, starting a war for supremacy that could eliminate several realities from the board. Since Sylvie didn't listen to the warnings by killing the mysterious variant, it's possible that more versions of Kang will appear in upcoming episodes. After all, his return was already teased earlier this year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

You can check out the promo for the launch of the Loki Charms below: