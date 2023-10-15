Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Loki Season 2.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is one of Marvel's most beloved characters, but, somehow, he seems to be less himself in his own series. In "Breaking Brad", this week's episode of Loki, we see him and Mobius (Owen Wilson) chasing down a rogue TVA Hunter called X-5 (Rafael Casal), now living in the Sacred Timeline as a movie star called Brad Wolfe. To catch him, the God of Mischief uses some of his best tricks and easily overpowers Brad using multiple illusions and telekinesis, the sort of magical abilities we were used to seeing all the time whenever he popped up in the MCU movies.

Loki catching Brad is one of the best moments in this episode and reminds us that he is one of the most powerful beings in the MCU. He may be a villain — and a drama queen, too — but he's also always been a badass mainly because of how he uses his powers. As a trickster, his abilities are always the best tool for him to be one step ahead of the heroes he faced, especially his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Avengers. In Loki, though, we barely see him using his magic at all, which severely affects our perception of his character, so shouldn't he be using more of his powers?

Why Haven’t We Been Seeing More of Loki’s Magic in the Series?

There's a very interesting moment in Season 1 when Loki finds the Infinity Stones inside a drawer at Casey's (Eugene Cordero) desk at the TVA. But it's not just the set with six, there are at least a dozen Infinity Stones there, many of them repeated. Not much earlier, Loki was wreaking havoc upon New York with just two of these in The Avengers, and now he finds multiple of them in a drawer, having no power whatsoever, and hears Casey saying his coworkers use them as paperweights. This is when Loki realizes he's out of his element, as magical powers don't work in the TVA.

This is a key aspect of the series, as a good chunk of it happens at the TVA. It's necessary, for they are the institution that governs all time and, for that, have to prune many branched timelines before they can properly develop — or at least they did. The possibility of someone like Loki being able to use his powers inside the premises is extremely dangerous for everyone there and puts the keeping of the Sacred Timeline at risk, so it's better not to allow anyone any of their powers. The TVA protects the Sacred Timeline for all beings, so all beings should comply with their rules too.

There has been no explanation yet about how the TVA is able to block just about anyone's magical powers, but there are two possible explanations. The first one is that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) designed the TVA headquarters that way in order to protect it, using his power as a way of blocking everyone else's. The second one is that most of the symbols we see throughout the walls of the TVA are actually runes that prevent the use of magic, as Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) explained back in WandaVision.

Loki Should Be Using More of His Powers in Season 2 Even When He’s Not in the TVA

In terms of the narrative of the series, Loki's not being able to use his magical powers serves a very important purpose, which is forcing him to face his own character and come to terms with who he is. His powers are a way for him to escape his responsibilities toward the TVA, and it's just because of this narrative device that we get impressive scenes in Season 1 like him seeing the video showing how his life goes on until his death in Avengers: Infinity War, and the Infinity Stones in the drawer. But not everything happens inside the TVA.

In Season 2, Episode 2 is only the first time we see Loki go on a mission outside the TVA when he and Mobius are looking for Brad, and he uses his powers perfectly, just as if he were hunting prey. He even makes his shadows wear the helmet with the horns, which we haven't seen since Thor: Ragnarok, really (and even then it wasn't really a helmet, but okay). This is a glimpse of the "old Loki", the one we knew up until The Avengers. He isn't defined by his powers, of course, but they are a big part of what makes him the God of Mischief, helping him be always in control of any situation and one step ahead of the heroes he faces. That's why he's able to cast illusions and projections of himself, shape-shift, conceal his presence, use telepathy and telekinesis, and other abilities in the MCU.

But even in Season 1 there are few moments when we see him use his powers in a meaningful way — mostly during the apocalypse on Lamentis-1 when he is there with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and, later, when they are sent to the Void. In fact, his connection to his powers and how they are one of the elements at the center of his character is one of the most important parts of Loki's time at the Void, something that manifests in the many Loki variants who are exiled there, but especially in Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki.

This lack of power use in Loki is understandable as a narrative device, but it also has the negative effect of having the God of Mischief suffer a bit of "characterization," so to speak. Many aspects that we used to consider essential to Loki aren't really important in the series, which, in turn, is a symptom of Marvel's depiction of its villains, making them more relatable anti-heroes than straight-up antagonists. Loki is a drama queen, sure, but he's also a badass when he needs to be. Perhaps he just has to feel more of this need in the series.

Loki Still Uses One of His Most Important Abilities, but the Series Needs to Leave the TVA

Of course, we still see Loki using one of his greatest abilities even inside the TVA, which is his wits. Even though his powers are the way to actually make things happen, it's thanks to his intellect that Loki is able to conceive his plans and schemes. He uses that a lot inside the TVA, too, as we see in the torture scene with Brad. Even outside the TVA, he always seems to know what's happening because of his nature, like when he asks Mobius if Brad is running away at the beginning of the episode. That's not just a fun bit, it's also him saying that he should be in control of the mission. If he were, perhaps we'd see more of his abilities.

Now that he and Mobius have found Sylvie, their quest is to find former TVA Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Doing things inside the TVA is important, yes, as it forces Loki out of his usual toolbox and to be more creative, but she won't be hiding in the TVA, as in the Season 1 finale, we see her leaving to find out who created the TVA. Even He Who Remains lived outside the limits of TVA control at the Citadel at the End of Time, which Loki and Sylvie could only reach by going beyond the Void. Unless Renslayer finds another method, all this means she will have to leave the TVA, so Loki and his gang will have to do the same. We just hope to see more of the good ol' God of Mischief doing his thing in the process.

