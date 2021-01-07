It appears as though Marvel Studios’ plans for the streaming service Disney+ might expand beyond limited series runs. While Marvel announced an ambitious slate of original Disney+ shows that would tie directly into what was happening on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was believed that most of these shows would be one-season limited series. That’s how they were first described, so as exciting as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sounded, it was assumed that they’d really just be 8-episode longform stories with a beginning, middle, and end.

But in a new report announcing that Michael Waldron, the showrunner of the Marvel Disney+ series Loki, is being hired to write Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie, it’s revealed that as part of Waldron’s impending deal with Disney, he’s expected to be involved in some capacity in Loki Season 2. Meaning the upcoming series starring Tom Hiddleston may not exactly be a one-season Loki story, and could be an ongoing show.

Marvel and Disney have yet to formally announce Loki Season 2, but we did get a first look at the show a few months ago, and it looks spectacular. While Hiddleston’s character did indeed die in Avengers: Endgame, this new Disney+ series follows the version of Loki we saw pick up the Tesseract during the events of The Avengers, when Iron Man and Captain America and Co. went back in time to collect the infinity stones during the epic Avengers: Endgame story.

So Loki finds this version of the character – before his reconciliation and growth in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok – traveling through time and space. This premise is ripe for exciting stories, and it sounds like Marvel is very happy with how the first six episodes are shaping up.

What does this mean for the other Marvel shows? WandaVision launches this month and is said to be a prequel of sorts to the events of the big screen sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so could Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) adventures continue in a second season of that show? And is Hawkeye starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld the start of an ongoing series of adventures in which Steinfeld takes the lead?

Most likely Marvel will take this on a case-by-case basis – some of these shows will be limited series, while some could extend to two or three seasons. But it’s exciting to hear that Hiddelston’s scene-stealing work as the God of Mischief may yet continue for some time to come.

