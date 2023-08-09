The Big Picture McDonald's celebrates its appearances in film and TV with a new campaign featuring Loki and other popular projects like Seinfeld and Richie Rich.

One of the most popular fast food chains on the planet, McDonald's, is ready to celebrate its history appearing in film and television with a new promotional campaign titled "As Featured In", according to Ad Age. The God of Mischief will also be present in the material, as the second season of Loki will be front and center in the upcoming campaign, with Tom Hiddleston returning to the role after its freshman season two years ago. McDonald's will join the fun when Disney+'s time-traveling series makes its long-awaited return to the small screen. Hopefully, McDonald's will have enough burgers for the entirety of the TVA.

Other popular projects that will be a part of the campaign include Seinfeld and Richie Rich. In the 1994 family film, Macaulay Culkin plays the titular character, the son of two billionaires who happens to be the wealthiest child in the world. Due to enormous possibilities his life allowed him to have, Richie had a private McDonald's in his house, fully staffed and ready to serve anyone, but only suited for him. Throughout the decades, the restaurant chain has occasionally appeared on the big screen, extending its legacy on American pop culture.

The "As Featured In" campaign will only be available in participating venues from August 30 and will only last for three days. The experience will also include an AR feature on Snapchat, with fans able to share their love for the movies and television series that feature references to McDonald's. A new Sweet N' Sour Sauce packaging will bring audiences a sneak peek of the upcoming second installment of Loki, as anticipation grows for its debut on Disney+ later this year. Whether it's a film from more than thirty years ago, or a television series returning in a few months, it appears that McDonald's presence is actually timeless, staying in line with the theme of the content it promotes.

What Will the Second Season of Loki Be About?

Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) changed the landscape of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe when she killed the variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) that was in charge of protecting the multiverse. After that, she sent the Loki the audience had been following in the television series, up until that point, to a different timeline, where he ran into a version of Mobius (Owen Wilson) that couldn't even recognize him. It will be up to the former Prince of Asgard to get to the bottom of an intriguing new time mystery, before every reality he's been to collapses.

