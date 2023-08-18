The Big Picture In Season 2 of Loki, Sylvie's visit to a McDonald's restaurant is not just product placement, but a calculated choice that comments on her past experiences.

The inclusion of McDonald's in Loki was a collaborative decision between the show's writers and the company, aligning with the brand's marketing campaign.

After achieving her revenge, Sylvie's desire to go to McDonald's represents her longing for normalcy and experiences she missed out on due to a life of running and apocalypses.

Earlier this month, we discovered that in Season 2 of Loki, fan-favorite Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) will time-travel to a place we didn’t expect to see her: A McDonald’s restaurant. Even though at first glance this might look like just an excuse for product placement, a new article by Fast Company reveals that the use of the hamburger company in the Disney+ series is calculated and provides a subtle comment about events from Sylvie's past.

The article reveals that, unlike what happens in most productions, Loki writers didn’t create a storyline in which Sylvie goes to a generic restaurant and then went searching for fast-food companies to place their products. The script was specific about Sylvie’s happy place being a McDonald’s restaurant, and the world-famous company was on board because not only the storyline was on brand with what executives want for McDonald’s, but also because it would make perfect sense to include it in their “As Featured In” marketing campaign.

By the end of Season 1 of Loki, Sylvie manages to kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), putting an end to the character’s escape storyline that had her jump from apocalypse to apocalypse in order to find her nemesis. But now what? Loki executive producer Kevin Wright revealed to FC that they were having trouble coming up with Sylvie’s next big adventure. When you look at the way he puts it, it is indeed hard to imagine where to go next:

“This character had been on a decades-long, maybe centuries-long revenge mission, and the classic trope of those stories is that it’s all-consuming and she’s not thinking about what comes next. Now she has this moment of opportunity, where is she going to go?”

No Happy Meals For Sylvie

The answer came from Di Martino herself, who just needed to think for a moment before saying a very simple sentence to Wright: “She’d probably be pretty hungry.” For a lot of us, it makes perfect sense that she’d go to a McDonald’s. The brand is frequently associated with the idea of a place you’d go to after doing something exhausting and craving a quick meal in a place you’d know exactly what to order.

For Sylvie, however, this makes perfect sense for the opposite reason: She never experienced that. As Wright also comments, Sylvie has been on the run ever since she was a child, and basically the only thing she’s lived through are apocalypses. After managing to get her revenge, Sylvie finally can entertain the idea of having a normal life, and the first thing she’d try to revive were childhood events she missed. Wright caps it off: “You play a Little League game and go to McDonald’s. You go to a kid’s birthday party at McDonald’s. Someone like Sylvie would never have experienced that, and would be really taken by that.”

Loki is just the latest title in the As Featured In McDonald’s campaign, which reminds fans of how the brand has been a part of the cultural landscape through moments in movies and TV shows like Seinfeld, The Office, Coming to America, Space Jam and many others.

Disney+ premieres Season 2 of Loki on October 6.

You can watch the trailer below: