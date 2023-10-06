The Big Picture The tie-in between Disney and Marvel's Loki and McDonald's was a result of the producers approaching the fast food company, not the other way around.

One of the more intriguing aspects of the sophomore season of Disney and Marvel's Loki is the fascinating and almost bizarre tie-in with McDonald's. The season heavily features the legendary fast food restaurant in a number of key scenes, while outside the show, Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) new employers have released a number of items themed around not just the show, but other entertainment projects too. Given its relevance to the plot, one might wonder what triggered it to begin with and if the studio considered it necessary or a commercial tie-in. For producer Kevin R. Wright, who recently spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the tie-in ticked boxes that would appease their needs both narratively and commercially.

"Look, it's product placement," admits Wright of the campaign. "It started with us, though. We asked McDonald’s if we could do it. So it happened in reverse. I think this maybe is out there, [but] I had a conversation with Sophia at the end of Season 1. We were sitting on the steps of the Citadel, it was like our last day of shooting, I was asking all the cast, as we were putting everything in a blender, thinking about a Season 2, “Where do you think Sylvie wants to go after this?”

That question was one that demanded answers. But as time went by, the answer became clearer to the writing team, as a trip down memory lane to Sylvie's time hanging around Roxxcart, the grocery chain that featured heavily in Season 1, lent the team an idea of what she may have seen. Wright went on to say:

"She jokingly kind of said, 'I think she'd be hungry.' Months go by, we're in the writers' room, we're trying to figure out exactly where Sylvie is, and it was just sort of that seedling of an idea of, 'Well, that's funny.' It would be funny that, probably while hanging out at Roxxcart, she saw some McDonald's bags coming back from employees on their lunch breaks, and went, 'I want to go try that.'"

'Loki' Season 2 Explores the Meaning of Life Through '80s McDonalds

For Wright, the idea of McDonald's came through the metaphor of wanting to find an ordinary life where Sylvie could be equal with everyone else, blending into the background and being free to live the life she wanted to, without being chased or under threat every moment of the day. The idea of McDonald's, that neighborhood spot that everybody knows, the iconic imagery of the Golden Arches, it's a cultural touchstone and it became immediately relatable. For Wright, it made sense and to his delight, the company was "all-in" on making the idea happen. He explained:

"But it sort of came about, truly, through trying to find a metaphor to tell the story of wanting a small, quiet life, where she could explore free will and what that means. What does it mean to live a life? What does it mean to have friends? And I think through a nostalgic lens of McDonald's in the ‘80s, I think we're able to easily tell that story to our audience where they go, “Oh, I remember that. I remember going there for a party. I remember going and doing this. I know what it's like to grow up in a small town.” It just gave us a world to do that. The exciting thing was McDonald's was all in, and they realized we weren't trying to make fun of them. It was a real embrace of that kind of nostalgia."

Loki Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.