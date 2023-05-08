Some new merchandise images promoting the launch of Loki Season 2 has emerged online (via The Direct), and it appears to tease previously unrevealed information about Season 2's storylines. Merchandise appeared on Amazon France, and hints at varying degrees of plot arcs for what lies ahead.

Included among the artwork is a striking image of Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) wearing a Time Variance Authority branded spacesuit, which would certainly suggest he may not just be going through time but also space. We also have some anti-Loki propaganda, which contains the slogan "This is bigger than the TVA. This is about everything." Given the conclusion of the first season, it makes sense that the TVA would be Loki's ultimate adversary in this season, which saw the TVA take on a more authoritarian demeanor in the wake of Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) reckless actions in the Season 1 finale.

In a Disney+ sizzle reel released in February 2023, fans were given the first indication that Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief would be facing off against the TVA when footage showed him casting spells at TVA agents attempting to chase him down, as well as showing off the 1970s motif. Furthermore, Loki and Mobius appeared in the end-credits sting at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania encountering another variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors) in the early 1900s.

What Has Loki's Producer Had to Say About Season 2?

Previously, Loki producer Stephen Broussard had hinted that the God of Mischief would continue down the tracks in the direction of ultimately becoming a hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Broussard, who is also VP of Production and Development at Marvel Studios, told the D23 Inside Disney Podcast:

"I don’t wanna say too much. It’s very exciting. I think that team has done an amazing job," he teased. "I think the most exciting thing to tease is, going back to our conversation earlier about characters, is just kind of watching Tom and watching Loki's journey. Like a continuing journey. He was always a little bit of this outsider in Asgard in the royal palace there and I think Season 1 was about discovering that he could be more. And I think Season 2 will continue that in unexpected ways. So I’m excited for people to go on that journey with Loki in the hands of Tom, who is one of the most amazing actors that I’ve ever had the good fortune of working with. It’s amazing to watch him work, watch his range. I think audiences will be excited to see what else he can do with this character.”

Loki Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with Season 2 set to premiere in Fall 2023.

