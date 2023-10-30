The Big Picture Loki is reassembling his friends in an attempt to save the TVA again, bringing everyone back from their original timeline to fix the Time Loop and save existence.

The final explosion in episode 4 will result in everything turning into strands, but Loki is going to get the band back together to save existence and connect everything seamlessly.

Expect trippy tropes in the next episode as Loki runs around in different timelines gathering his friends for help, similar to how he found other Lokis in the first season.

One thing Loki fans know well is that they survive. When things blacked out at the end of the fourth episode, fans had mixed feelings and a new mid-season trailer proves them right. Things are going to come full circle in the upcoming episodes of the series as the God of Mischief is reassembling his friends in an attempt to save the TVA again. The new trailer gives us a sneak peek into what comes ahead.

The trailer sees Loki with Mobius, Ouroboros, Victor Timely, and Casey, who all decide to “start at the beginning.” It seems like time in the TVA acts like an Ouroboros, so like a snake eating its own tail, the TVA has a chance to redo everything. Fans will also finally see Mobius in his jet ski era, as we see Loki speaking to him on his original timeline. Essentially, in the final episodes of Loki, we’ll find him bringing back everyone – Mobius, Victor, Hunter B 15, Casey – from their original timeline and fixing the Time Loop again to save the entire existence.

‘Loki’ Episode 4 Cliffhanger will Reset the Timeline

The effect of the final explosion will result in the spaghettification of everything as we see things turning into strands in the trailer. However, it remains to be seen how Loki survives it, but certainly, he’s going to get the band back together to save the existence. The first four episodes of the season gave us much insight into the aftermath of He Who Remains’ death and his extended plans. However, Miss Minutes and Ravonna did their best to sabotage those plans. So with episode 4, the makers wiped the slate clean and Loki gets a do-over, connecting everything seamlessly.

It's very similar to how in the first season, before the penultimate episode we thought Loki was dead but then he reached the end of the time and found other Lokis, expect similar trippy tropes for the next episode as Loki runs around in different timelines gathering his friends for help. The series cast Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely/He Who Remains, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey, Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5/Brad Wolfe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes among others.

Loki drops a new episode every Thursday. You can check out the new trailer below: