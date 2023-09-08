The Big Picture Marvel goes all out to promote Loki's second season with a 25-foot high Miss Minutes placed on Randy's Donuts, adding a sinister touch to the iconic giant donut.

The donut store in Inglewood is the same location Tony Stark visited in Iron Man 2, connecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe. McDonald's also collaborates with the show, featuring in the plot.

Season 2 of Loki introduces the concept of "timeslipping" and reunites Loki and Sylvie, while also featuring appearances from an obscure Thor villain. The new season premieres on October 6th.

Marvel will go to many lengths to promote their projects in the most unusual of ways, but this one may well be the most unique piece of promotion they've done yet, as they've geared up for the launch of Loki's second season by erecting a 25-foot high Miss Minutes, and perched her right on top of Randy's Donuts, in Inglewood, California, covering the iconic giant donut that sits atop the building. Miss Minutes, you may recall, is an artificial intelligence who appeared to be a mascot designed to serve the Time Variance Authority, but was actually a henchwoman of the creator and controller of the TVA, He Who Remains. Slightly sinister and definitely malevolent, her Southern charm is laced with dual meaning.

Keen Marvel Cinematic Universe fanatics will, of course, recognise this donut store as the same location that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark stopped for donuts and coffee during the events of Iron Man 2, before being kindly requested to "exit the donut" by Samuel L. Jackson's impatient Nick Fury. This is just the latest food-related piece of promotion for the second season of the multiverse-spanning series from Disney and Marvel, following the fun and unique collaboration with McDonald's, with the fast food chain set to feature as a small part of the show's plot.

The Golden Arches will be Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino)'s place of employment as she attempts to run and hide following the climactic events of Loki's first season, when she took the decision to smash open the multiverse by killing Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will find Sylvie there in the 1980s, and you can grab some Loki Sweet 'n' Sour Sauce if you're lucky enough to stop by.

Image via Disney+

What Can We Expect from 'Loki' Season 2?

The initial teaser for season 2 of Loki unveiled the intriguing notion of "timeslipping," wherein our enigmatic protagonist, Loki, appears to sporadically disappear from the fabric of time itself. Subsequently, the second trailer, unveiled in early September, showcases the long-awaited reunion of Loki and Sylvie, marking their first meeting since that climactic encounter with He Who Remains at the conclusion of season 1. Eagle-eyed Marvel enthusiasts will also discern the presence of a rather obscure Thor villain making cameo appearances within scenes from the show's movie premiere scenes too.

Loki Season 2 drops on Disney+ on October 6. Check out the recent trailer for the series down below.