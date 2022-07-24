Among all the thrilling surprise guests and Marvel Cinematic Universe reveals at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, one very special lady quietly confirmed her role reprisal among the stars of the MCU. At a press event for MultiVersus, an upcoming free-to-play video game, Popverse was able to catch up with renowned voice actress Tara Strong. The actress, who provides the sweet Southern lilt to Miss Minutes in Disney+'s Loki, made it very clear that the animated clock would indeed be returning for the series' Season 2 premiere, recently announced to be releasing in the summer of 2023.

Miss Minutes (Strong) is the retro darling cartoon clock face whose chipper attitude is in stark contrast to the foreboding bureaucratic Time Variance Authority (TVA) offices in the original series Loki. When our mischievous god with the most glorious purpose, Loki, is apprehended by the TVA and detained by them, it's Miss Minutes, an artificial intelligence program, that cheerfully talks the Variants through their visit. Seemingly un-ironically, she performs cutesy animations of the Variants behind bars, making light of their imminent pruning - a process that reportedly wipes them from the Sacred Timeline.

Here's a snippet of Miss Minutes' TVA propaganda fed to both the workers and the Variants:

"Long ago, there was a vast Multiversal War. Countless unique timelines battled each other for supremacy, nearly resulting in the total destruction of... well, everything. But then, the all-knowing Time-Keepers emerged, bringing peace by reorganizing the multiverse into a single timeline, the Sacred Timeline."

It's later revealed, in a tense conversation with Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), that Miss Minutes may not be the saccharine sweet TVA mascot she pretends to be. She gently reminds the TVA agents of their purpose, the mission, and keeps everyone on track. However, cracks begin to appear, and in the Season 1 finale when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki make it beyond the Void to the Citadel at the end of time, a wide-eyed Miss Minutes unexpectedly pops onto the screen. This is when it's revealed that Miss Minutes is in cahoots with He Who Remains, and she offers both Loki and Sylvie an irresistable deal from her creator.

Strong is a well-known talent with an array of roles that cover a lot of fandom ground. Whether you know you know her or not, Strong has voiced characters since the '80s and there's a good chance she's the vocal talent of one of your faves. Strong's work includes multiple characters in The New Batman Adventures animated series, Melody in The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea, As Told by Ginger, Rugrats, The Weekenders, The Powerpuff Girls, The Proud Family, Fairly Odd Parents and so many more. Strong also spoke on the numerous characters she's voiced in the past:

"Once I become a character they live up in my brain, and when it’s their turn to come out and play they do. They are me, so I know how to laugh, run, fight, kiss, and whatever it is as that character."

Strong says she hasn't recorded the dialogue for Miss Minutes in Loki Season 2 just yet, but filming is still underway in London. All of Strong's work will be voiceover and will be recorded later on in production. All of Loki Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+ while we wait for the second season. Check out this clip of Miss Minutes below: