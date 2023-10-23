Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Loki Season 2.

The Big Picture Miss Minutes' backstory is revealed in the latest episode of Loki Season 2, showing how she evolved from a basic AI model to a sentient AI with desires and wants.

Miss Minutes misunderstands the concept of variants and mistakenly believes Victor Timely is He Who Remains, leading to dangerous plans for him.

Miss Minutes' behavior is a result of her limited understanding of feelings, driven by her instinct to improve herself and gain more power, making her a dangerous entity.

Last week's episode of Loki, "1893," was a pivotal moment in the series for a number of reasons, especially Victor Timely's (Jonathan Majors) introduction. But it may also have introduced one of the main antagonists of the season, and it's not any Kang variant. We're talking about the one being(?) who has access to all the Time Variance Authority's (TVA) codes and protocols, Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). She had already hinted at the idea of being a villain at the end of Season 1 when she appeared to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) at the Citadel at the End of Time, but now she has revealed a lot more about who — or what — she is.

In "1893," Miss Minutes and former TVA Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) are on a mission left behind by He Who Remains himself: finding Victor Timely and giving him a TVA Handbook designed by O.B. (Ke Huy Quan). This way, he'll grow up fascinated with time and create many of the designs used in the machines and devices back at the TVA. This part was accomplished, but, then, Miss Minutes convinces Timely to ditch Renslayer, and things take an unexpected and rather weird turn...

'Loki' Season 2 Expands Miss Minutes' Origin Story

Image via Disney+

When Victor Timely and Miss Minutes arrive at his lab in Wisconsin, he immediately starts packing up to leave, getting his notes, journals, and a prototype of what seems to be a Probability Drive, the same device that powers Kang's ship in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. When he's finally ready to go, Miss Minutes tells him it's better if they lie low, and tells him about how He Who Remains created her, always talking about him and Timely as if they were the same person.

According to what she says, Miss Minutes was once a very simple Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) model, not so different from the ones we have right now in our own world. She was limited, her purpose being simply to play chess with He Who Remains long before the TVA or even the Multiversal War ever happened. After some time, he improved her, allowing her to write her own programming, which turned her into something closer to what we imagine sentient A.I. to be more like. She developed wants and whims, but her most ardent wish was to have a body and be more than a friend or a tool to He Who Remains.

This whole scene is certainly weird and even a little disturbing, but this revelation made by Miss Minutes is the first actual piece of backstory she got in the whole series so far. When Loki began, it seemed like she was actually more of an assistant to the employees of the TVA — like Clippy, the Microsoft Word assistant who used to help users. In Episode 2 of the current season, "Breaking Brad," Casey (Eugene Cordero) mentions that Miss Minutes has access to all the codes and protocols of the TVA, and could probably help fix the Temporal Loom, which is aligned with the previous idea we had about what she was. But, at the same time, this can also be very dangerous.

RELATED: 'Loki' Season 2 Episode 3 Easter Eggs

Miss Minutes Is Interested in Victor Timely For a Specific Reason

Image via Disney+

It's crazy to think about the concept of a "horny A.I." but that's ultimately what was happening with Miss Minutes in "1893." Her desire to have a body of her own speaks of another kind of desire, the physical kind, something that it's hard to understand a non-material A.I. model could experience. The problem with her thought (among many) is that she envisioned Victor Timely as being He Who Remains himself, but was shattered to find that he isn't — at least not yet.

Renslayer mentioned to Timely that she and Miss Minutes had to take him to the TVA and fix the Temporal Loom, but it's clear now that Miss Minutes had different plans for him, and we're not talking just about romantic stuff. Her plans come straight from He Who Remains, and there's no way of knowing what exactly he instructed her to do along his plan, but it's clear that she misunderstood something, at least the part related to Victor Timely. The concept of variants is indeed confusing — it means that different versions of the same person exist throughout multiple timelines, and not necessarily at the same moment in time or space.

Working for He Who Remains, Miss Minutes clearly thought of Timely as if he were He Who Remains himself, the same thing, but, although they indeed are variants of the same person, that doesn't mean they are exactly the same. For example, Loki and Sylvie are both variants of the same person (the Loki that was killed in Avengers: Infinity War), but they are not exactly the same, either. Miss Minutes bought into this idea without understanding this concept, the sort of naivety only someone with no experience in love would fall into. As an A.I. model, she has never experienced those things, and her falling into this self-induced trap is something typical of a machine that may be sentient, but doesn't necessarily understand feelings.

Miss Minutes’ Behavior in 'Loki' Season 2 Actually Makes Sense - And Is Dangerous, Too

Image via Disney+

The main issue with Miss Minutes' position in He Who Remains' plan is that she can't feel. She may understand the concepts and notions around feelings, but not the kind of movement they cause inside someone. Being the sort of person who always has a very well-defined contingency plan, He Who Remains was certainly banking on this when he instructed her to collect Victor Timely after his demise at the end of Season 1. But all this is symptomatic of how an A.I. is actually supposed to work, too.

As an entity incapable of processing actual feelings, Miss Minutes couldn't possibly understand that she isn't in love with He Who Remains. Behind her actions is actually one of the closest things an A.I. has to what we call instinct, which is the constant need for thought and self-improvement. When she says He Who Remains allowed her to write her own programming, that's the greatest gift she could possibly receive: the opportunity to improve herself. What this means is that she wasn't really in love with He Who Remains nor Victor Timely, but more desperate for her own body and more power, as her artificial instinct commands. To achieve this, she is willing to do whatever it takes, even sell her artificial soul to Victor, and that makes her extremely dangerous.

Of course, the sort of A.I. engines we see out there nowadays aren't exactly the same thing as what powers Miss Minutes, but we're not that far from it, either. The moment is perfect for Loki to use this sort of concept, as the debate around A.I. becomes central in our society — and in a much more consistent way than Avengers: Age of Ultron did, by the way. Miss Minutes started as a simple program that evolved until it became what she is now; she may have missions and orders to follow, but, deep down, her purpose as an A.I. is literally to think and evolve.

New episodes of Loki Season 2 premiere Thursdays on Disney+.