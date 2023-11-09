The Big Picture Marvel fans had a moment of pure joy seeing Mobius unite with a jet-ski in Loki Season 2, and now there's an extended version of that iconic scene.

Through this moment, fans got clarity on Mobius' mysterious love for watercraft and learned more about his deeper tragedy and lack of identity.

The ten-minute video of Mobius on the jet-ski is endlessly funny and heartwarming, but it also leaves viewers wondering whether Mobius will get his happy ending.

Loki Season 2 is already coming to an end this week. Through the first five episodes, there have been so many jaw-dropping and emotional moments. However, no moment arguably brought Marvel fans more joy than seeing Owen Wilson’s Mobius finally united with a jet-ski. Now, ahead of the finale, Marvel Studios has released an extended version of that monumental occasion which will make any Loki enthusiast smile endlessly.

The ten-minute video is literally just a five-second loop of Mobius on a jet-ski looking like a kid in a candy store, but it’s the kind of free-spirited time loop that the world needs right now. This was a moment that was teased all the way back in Season 1 with the character's fixation with his jet-ski magazine bringing many laughs. Season 2, Episode 5 finally gave fans clarity on why Mobius has such a mysterious love for the watercraft. In another lifetime, Mobius, or his real identity “Don”, was a power sports sales representative selling all sorts of off-road vehicles, like his coveted jet-ski. He’s a single father too, with a couple of kids of his own.

Mobius’ Lost Identity in 'Loki' Season 2

Close

That not only enriched the Mobius we’ve known thus far but also added to his deeper tragedy. Everyone at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is a variant. The search for one’s identity and purpose has been a major theme this season, as the TVA and the fabric of reality itself are completely falling apart. Mobius hides his lack of identity well through his quirky, loving nature, but whether it's Sylvie confronting him over pie or this small glimpse into “Don’s” life, everything surrounding the character is bitter-sweet than it already was. That fact has been weighing on him all season. This ten-minute jet-ski love affair is endlessly funny, especially because of Willson’s commitment to the absurd nature of everything, but it will also make you get choked up wondering what the endgame for Mobius will be.

When Does ‘Loki’s Finale Debut?

Loki’s Season 2 finale premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, November 9 at 9 PM EST. Episode 5 dealt with the aftermath of Jonathan Major’s Victor Timely failing to fix the collapsing universe and Loki trying to collect the series’ main players, like O.B., Mobius, and Sylvie who had been lost in other branches of reality. This led to an exciting episode full of answers, more questions, and Loki grappling with why he was trying to save the TVA. With Mobius finally getting his jet-ski moment and Loki possibly becoming the strongest character in the MCU, it’ll be exciting to see how the series wraps up Season 2. Particularly how Loki reshapes the timeline and if Mobius will get his happy ending.

Until we find out if Mobius gets reunited with his jet-ski, you can view the humorous ten-minute version of the character’s jet-ski moment down below. You can also catch up on Loki before the finale on Disney+ now.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

Watch on Disney+