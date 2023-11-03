Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 5.

Loki Season 2's penultimate episode just introduced a new contender for the strongest character in the MCU. As Marvel fans already know, Loki, in addition to being one of the best things that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has going for it right now, also consistently adds new and vital information to the ongoing Multiverse Saga. For example, Season 1 of the acclaimed series served as the introduction for the second saga's big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), by showcasing the elusive figure of He Who Remains.

Loki has consistently proven to be essential viewing for Marvel fans, potentially offering multiverse-altering stakes with each episode. We saw that proven again earlier this season when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his companions failed to stop the Temporal Loom from imploding, potentially leading to the entire destruction of the multiverse. That process begins in Episode 5, but not before sending Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and OB (Ke Huy Quan) back to where they were on the Sacred Timeline before being recruited into the TVA.

Amidst all of this, Loki is once again time-slipping, but instead of going back and forth through time within the TVA, he's bouncing all over the multiverse that is the Branched Timeline. With time slowly ticking away, the only way for Loki to reverse the multiverse's unraveling is to control his time-slipping and go back in time. Loki succeeds in this goal, and his new control over time-slipping may turn the God of Mischief into the God of Time.

Loki Is Slipping In and Out of Time at the Start of 'Loki' Season 2

Loki Laufeyson slipping in and out of time is one of the first things we see in Loki Season 2. The cause for this isn't explicitly known, nor is it even supposed to be possible according to OB, but it's likely an unforeseen side effect of Sylvie pruning Loki and sending him back to the TVA — only this isn't exactly the same TVA that Loki knows, as his companions of Mobius and Hunter-B15 don't seem to recognize him. When Loki looks around, he also sees that this is a TVA that answers directly to the recently killed He Who Remains.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 solves this mystery through the introduction of time-slipping. Against his will, Loki is popping back and forth through time. The TVA he initially fell into was one from the past, explaining how none of Loki's co-workers recognized him. With the help of OB, Loki is finally able to cure himself of his ailment by modifying the Temporal Loom. However, keeping consistent with the running theme of Loki Season 2, this is only a temporary solution to a permanent problem.

Disaster strikes for Loki and his companions in Episode 4 when the Temporal Loom finally implodes, with the last hope of Victor Timely (Majors) disintegrating almost instantly. All Loki and the rest of the noble TVA can do is watch helplessly as the complete fabric of reality collapses all around them. For once in Loki's entire MCU career, he is left completely speechless. However, as he will soon find out, this isn't the end... yet.

Loki Is Time Slipping Once Again in 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 5

With the destruction of the Temporal Loom, Loki is probably expecting to disintegrate much like Victor Timely did. However, Loki instead finds himself all alone in the TVA, as all of its residents have entirely disappeared. If that wasn't bad enough, the temporal event has caused Loki to begin time-slipping once again. This time, though, Loki isn't just popping in and out of the TVA within different periods, but in various places throughout the multiverse.

Coincidentally, Loki just so happens to be time-slipping into places where his colleagues are living completely different lives. For the first time ever in the series, we finally get to see who all these individuals were before they became brainwashed TVA agents, including Mobius, who used to sell jet skis (officially explaining why he loves the "beautiful union of form and function" so much). Loki gets the whole band back together to see what they can do to fix the TVA, but this quest proves to be in vain, as the multiverse literally continues to unravel around them.

Watching his friends disintegrate before his eyes is almost too much to bear for Loki, and just when it looks like everything is over, Loki's grief time slips him back in time a few minutes. His love for his friends is the secret to controlling his time slipping, and he now can move in and out of time and space on his own free will. With this awesome new power, Loki is able to go back to the moment where the Temporal Loom implodes, and before the audience can even comprehend what just happened, the episode cuts to black.

Loki Can Do Practically Anything With His Time Slipping Powers

Ever since Loki began, with the introduction of the Time Variance Authority, the possibilities for where the series could go were already endless. By giving Loki the ability to go anywhere in any place in time, he has effectively become a whole new breed of god, one with the capability to create and destroy entire timelines. The examples of what Loki could do range from simply keeping the multiverse to changing the events of major storylines already present within the MCU.

Odds are that Loki is only beginning to understand the immense power now in his possession, and perhaps that's exactly what He Who Remains intended for the God of Mischief when he asked him to take over the TVA. Now armed with the ability to travel through and manipulate time itself, Loki has the potential to be as powerful as the omnipresent Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) or his adopted father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Loki's new time-altering abilities may make him the only person capable of stopping the return of Kang and his variants, but the power he now holds could also corrupt him and turn him into an even more formidable villain than what he once was.

