The Big Picture The second season of Loki did not include a post-credits scene, breaking the standard practice in the MCU of setting up future stories.

The absence of a post-credits scene does not mean that Loki won't return in the future, as the character has gained new importance in the multiverse storyline.

While there are currently no announced plans for Tom Hiddleston to reprise his role as Loki, it would make sense for him to be a part of future Avengers projects to confront Kang the Conqueror.

The second season of Loki came to an end last week, leaving the classic Marvel Cinematic Universe character played by Tom Hiddleston in a place no one could have predicted. But when the credits rolled on the second installment of the successful series, there wasn't a post-credits scene — a standard practice in the MCU — teasing what's to come next in the franchise. During a recent interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, executive producer Kevin Wright spoke about why the team behind the story didn't include a tease for the characters' future when the credits rolled:

"There was never one written. There was never one shot. I would leave it at that. I think this was, (...) like early at the beginning of when the show first started coming on. But the story that's on screen is the one that we set out to make. And all of us, the writers, directors, VFX, everybody, held hands and we're like, “this is what we're doing, right? All right,” and were in lockstep and sold it to Kevin [Feige] and everybody at Marvel and they let us do it. There was never even a conversation about setting other shows up or other movies up."

The first season of the show didn't include a post-credits scene, either, but it did make an impact by announcing that Loki would return for a second season of time-traveling action at the TVA. Two years later, Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino also returned as Mobius and Sylvie, alongside the man himself, in a story about saving the multiple timelines of the multiverse. After six episodes of Loki going back in time in an attempt to change the fate his friends would suffer, he began to realize that perhaps he wouldn't be able to stop Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) — and his multiple variants — from destroying any timelines that crossed their path.

Since Iron Man was released in 2008, most projects set in the MCU include a post-credits scene to set up future stories in the franchise. This year alone, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 teased a new iteration of the team led by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania showed many variants of Kang the Conqueror ready to jump into battle. But the fact that the second season of Loki didn't include one doesn't mean that the character won't be able to return at some point in the future.

Will We See Loki Again in the MCU?

There are currently no plans announced for Tom Hiddleston to reprise his role as Loki in any upcoming project set in the MCU, but given the new importance the character has gained at the end of his current journey, it would make sense for him to be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars. It remains to be seen if the God of Mischief will return, or if Earth's Mightiest Heroes will need to find a different way to keep the multiverse safe from Kang the Conqueror.

