Loki fans, it's your chance to get a brilliant OB Funko Pop from their new collection. As the second season of the highly anticipated series reveals one character after another with each episode, the toy company is revealing figurines to add to your collection. After introducing Loki and Mobius figurines last week, a new Ouroboros aka OB figurine take on the likeness of Ke Huy Quan. The figurine is dressed in the TVA uniform and is holding the TVA handbook he wrote. The approximately 4.05-inch tall figurines come with a bobblehead, and window display. The chief engineer of the TVA's Repairs and Advancement department makes a perfect addition to any collection.

Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros is a Pertinent Part of ‘Loki’

Last year, Quan made history by bagging the Academy Award for his performance in another multiversal feature Everything Everywhere All at Once. His addition to MCU’s multiverse is quite fitting as his character Ouroboros aka OB is the one who designed the mechanism the Scared Timeline runs on. Interestingly, he’s the only character whose memories haven’t been wiped. So in the absence of Miss Minutes and He Who Remains, he’s the only one who remembers and can help Loki and Mobius. In Season 2, Loki and Mobius are dealing with the events of the aftermath of the Season 1 finale as the timeline is in jeopardy after He Who Remains is killed by Sylvie. Now in order to save the sacred timeline they need the help of OB, Sylvie, and probably Victor Timely, the upcoming episodes will show how the story goes.

The series brings back a majority of the cast from the previous season along with Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Eugene Cordero as Casey. Some new faces joining the cast are Neil Ellice as Hunter D-90 and Kate Dickie as General Dox, Rafael Casal as Hunter X-5 / Brad Wolfe, and Liz Carr as Judge Gamble. Further rounding off the cast in returning roles is Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, and Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains/Victor Timely.

Image via Disney+

Loki drops a new episode every Thursday. You can check out the new figurine below and order here.